Donald Trump At NATO Summit 2025 Compares Iran Strikes To Hiroshima, Says ‘It Ended The War’

Donald Trump on Tuesday compared the US strikes on Iran to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

Trump was speaking alongside NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte.

“This was essentially the same thing: that ended that war; this ended the war.”

Donald Trump Compares US Srikes On Iran To Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings

Last week Trump took to his Truth Social, announcing that US forces have struck three nuclear bases. Trump claimed that the strikes have obliterated the sites.

However, according to leaked intelligence from the Pentagon as reported by CNN, US strikes have set Iran’s nuclear program back by months only. However, trump rejected these reports and compared the Iranian strikes to US decision to drop atomic bombs on Japan during the second world war.

“They spent trillions of dollars trying to do this thing, and they didn’t come up with it, and we’re actually getting along with them very well right now,” Trump stated while he was speaking at Hague.

Also Read: Trump Says ‘Bombs Hit Exactly Right Spot,’ But US Intel Shows Minor Damage

Japanese Strike Ended The War, Iranian Strike Also Ended the War: Donald Trump

Trump said, like the Japanese strike that ended the war, the recent strike on iran also ended the war while stating that he does not want to use Hiroshima as an example.

“But had we not succeeded with that hit? That hit ended the war. That hit ended the war. I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima, and I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing that ended that war. This ended that; this ended that war. If we didn’t take that out, they would have been fighting right now.”

On Wednesday, Trump also dismissed the reports mentioning that US strikes could not severely damage the Iranian nuclear sites. He said the intelligence related to the strikes was inconclusive but reiterated that the damage was severe.

Donald Trump Says Intelligence Is Inconclusive

“The intelligence was very inconclusive. The intelligence says we don’t know. It could’ve been very severe. That’s what the intelligence suggests,” Trump told reporters ahead of meeting with world leaders at a NATO summit.

He again used the words ‘severe,’ ‘devastating,’ and ‘obliteration’ while describing the damage Iranian nuclear sites received due to US strikes.

“It was very severe. There was obliteration,” he added. In the same remarks, he had said the attack on Iran had been “devastating.”

Donald Trump Says US Fired 30 Tomahawks

Trump confirmed that the US fired 30 Tomahawks from the submarines that are placed 400 away from Iran.

“Nobody talks about this; we shot 30 Tomahawks from submarines, in particular, one submarine that was 400 miles away, and every one of those Tomahawks hit within a foot of where they were supposed to hit, taking out a lot of buildings that Israel wasn’t able to get.”

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also said damage to Iran’s three nuclear sites is “moderate to severe.” He said the FBI is investigating nuclear site leaks.”

Also Read: Trump’s Nobel Hopes Collapse Amid Backlash and Broken Ceasefires