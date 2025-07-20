Is Donald Trump-Benjamin Netanyahu Friendship Cracking? White House Slams Israeli PM As Trigger-Happy ‘Madman’

LIVE TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing backlash from inside the White House over recent military strikes in Syria and Gaza. Senior US officials reportedly described Netanyahu as a "madman" who "bombs everything all the time," raising concerns about regional stability. The remarks come after Israeli airstrikes hit Damascus and the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, prompting a call from President Donald Trump.

July 20, 2025

In what appears to be a break out between the Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump’s adminstration, Israeli Prime Minister is facing sharp criticism from within the White House over Israel’s recent military actions in Syria and Gaza.

According to an Axious report, a White House official described Netanyahu as someone who “acts like a madman.”  The official quoted in the report expressed concern over Netanyahu’s repeated bombing campaigns.

“Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time. This could undermine what Trump is trying to do,” the official said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, “Bibi.”

Israel Strikes Syria, Gaza, White House Concerned

The White House remarks come after Israeli airstrikes targeted Damascus, including attacks on government forces in southern Syria. Israel also launched a strike on the compound of the Holy Family Catholic Church – the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip.

Following the church attack in Gaza, President Donald Trump reportedly called Netanyahu to demand an explanation, according to the Axios report.

“The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f***?” another US official told Axios, reflecting the growing frustration inside the administration.

 Benjamin Netanyahu Meets Donald Trump But No Breakthrough Achieved

The criticism from US officials follows Netanyahu’s third visit to the United States in recent months, during which he held several meetings with President Trump, including a White House dinner. However, despite these meetings, there was no breakthrough in efforts to resolve the ongoing Gaza War.

A third White House official told Axios that skepticism is increasing inside the Trump administration regarding Netanyahu’s approach to the region. The official described the Israeli Prime Minister as “too itchy and too disruptive.”

Another US official put it bluntly: “Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just won’t behave.”

US Concerned Over  Benjamin Netanyahu Due To His Regional Policies

After Israel’s attack in Syria, the US worked to de-escalate the situation. The American Ambassador to Turkey announced a ceasefire between Israel and Syria, effectively halting the escalation.

However, the Axios report, citing six US officials, said that despite brokering a ceasefire, the Trump administration remains deeply concerned about Netanyahu’s regional policies and his pattern of military strikes.

