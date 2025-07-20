Israel Orders Central Gaza Evacuations as Ceasefire Talks With Hamas Stall

The Israeli military on Sunday issued fresh evacuation orders for parts of central Gaza, especially areas between Deir al-Balah, Rafah, and Khan Younis, marking one of the first ground pushes in the region where military presence had been limited until now, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said forces would attack “with intensity“ and urged residents, including tent dwellers, to move to Muwasi, a tent camp in southern Gaza designated as a “humanitarian zone.“

Ceasefire Talks Remain Stuck in Qatar

Israel and Hamas have been in talks in Qatar, but so far mediators have report ed “ no breakthroughs. “

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted a stronger military offensive will pressure Hamas into negotiating, but the crisis grows as these efforts prolong.

Aid Convoys Under Fire

Local hospitals reported 65 Palestinians killed on Sunday, with many of them shot while trying to access aid. Shifa Hospital director Mohamed Abu Selmiyah told The Associated Press his facility received 48 dead and 150 wounded since morning near trucks at the Zikim Crossing. “At least 40 people of those killed were fatally shot.” In Rafah, Nasser Hospital recorded 17 killed and 69 wounded around aid distribution spots.

Aid Routes Severely Restricted

The evacuation includes regions where most international aid organizations operate, threatening their ability to deliver support. A UN official told the publication that last-minute clarifications are being sought on whether UN facilities in Deir al-Balah are included. In past evacuations, such locations were typically spared.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

Gaza‘s over two million residents, meanwhile, face catastrophic conditions. On Sunday, ambulances outside three major hospitals sounded alarms to raise awareness about hunger. The Gaza Health Ministry under Hamas‘s control posted images of doctors holding signs about malnourished children and medicine shortages.

At least nine children under five have died of malnutrition since Israel’s aid blockade began in March, AP quoted spokesperson Zaher al‑Wahidi as saying as he warned that some deaths may be misattributed.

In northern Gaza, Shifa Hospital recorded 79 malnutrition deaths last month alone.

Toll of War

The war began after an October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which reportedly killed around 1,200 Israelis and saw 251 hostages taken. About 50 remain, though fewer than half are thought to be alive. Gaza’s Health Ministry says over 58,000 Palestinians have been killed in the offensive – more than half women and children – though it doesn’t distinguish between civilians and fighters.

Voices of Protest and Concern

The Hostages Family Forum criticised the evacuation and called on Netanyahu and military leaders to clarify their objectives. They demanded a comprehensive agreement to secure hostages’ return. On Saturday night, tens of thousands marched in Tel Aviv, protesting at the US Embassy for an end to the war.

ALSO READ: Putin Signals Openness to Peace Talks as Zelenskyy Seeks Urgent Ceasefire Meet to End Russia-Ukraine War