Home > World > Donald Trump Bringing ‘Core-5’ To Replace G7? Big Buzz On India’s Role In New Superclub With China & Russia

US President Donald Trump has reportedly proposed a new “Core 5” or C5 grouping designed to realign global power centres. The idea places India at the core, alongside the US, China, Russia and Japan, while strategically excluding Europe. Though the White House denies any such draft exists, analysts say the concept reflects Trump’s worldview and recent diplomatic signals.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 12, 2025 14:40:10 IST

US President Donald Trump has floated a provocative idea that sidelines and challenges the hegemony of Europe in world affairs. According to reports, the US President has come up with an idea of forming a Core 5” or C5 grouping. The grouping is reported to bring together the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan.

According to a Politico report, quoting observers, the new proposal has been pushed as it aligns with Trump’s worldview to reshape the world order.

National Security Strategy Reportedly Mentioned The Proposal

The proposal reportedly appeared in a longer, unpublished version of the National Security Strategy, which the White House released last week in a 33-page official plan. The Politico report mentioned that it could not independently verify the existence of the longer draft, though the concept was first referenced by Defense One.

According to the reports, the White House has categorically denied the report. Spokesperson Anna Kelly told Politico, “No alternative, private, or classified version exists beyond the 33-page official plan.”

What is C5 And Who Would Be in the Grouping

The reported yet hypothetical C5 grouping would unite the world’s largest established and emerging powers while entirely excluding Europe.

Torrey Taussig, who served on the National Security Council under President Biden, told Politico that the concept aligns with Trump’s “nonideological” approach and his preference for dealing with strong leaders managing their own spheres of influence. She added that excluding Europe could signal that the United States views Russia, rather than the EU, as the continent’s “preeminent power.”

Analysts note early indicators of a shift in priorities. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described a recent Trump–Xi meeting as a historic “G2,” raising eyebrows on Capitol Hill.

Although the White House denies any secret or alternative document beyond the official strategy, experts see a “Trumpian” logic in the C5 idea.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 2:40 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: C5 groupingcore 5core 5 groupingdonald trumpus newsWorld news

QUICK LINKS