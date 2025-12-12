LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia 2026 FIFA World Cup ACC Men U19 Asia Cup 2025 indian football crisis business news birthright citizenship donald trump 2026 IPO bangladesh russia
LIVE TV
Home > World > Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained

Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained

The US under President Donald Trump is considering major changes to foreign visitor screening. New proposals include mandatory social media checks, family history, and biometric data. ESTA applicants may also have to submit phone, email, and DNA details.

US plans stricter foreign visitor screening with social media, family, and biometric checks under Trump administration proposals. Photos: X.
US plans stricter foreign visitor screening with social media, family, and biometric checks under Trump administration proposals. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 12, 2025 13:05:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained

The US administration under Donald Trump is considering a major overhaul of the screening of foreign visitors after a recent mass shooting incident near the White House. The new proposal mentions radical changes around social media vetting, family history, and biometrics needed for the verification of the visitor. The proposal was floated after the US President recently directed that foreign visitors be “vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.”

According to reports, CBP is considering other requirements also for the screening of the visitors.  If you intend to visit the US, you may need to reveal the names, dates, and places of birth of close family members.

The applicant has to share the phone numbers used by the applicant and family in the past five years, while also sharing the email addresses used in the last 10 years.

Reports mention that the applicant has to even submit the DNA samples.

All About Electronic System for Travel Authorization: Who Is Using It, Cost And All

Officials also plan to limit ESTA applications to the official app to prevent users from being redirected to scam websites. Additionally, technology upgrades may track travellers more accurately to ensure departures are properly recorded.

Under new proposals, anyone applying for an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) will need to provide five years’ social media history from platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and X. 

Also Read: Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX IPO: What The $1.5 Trillion Listing Means For His Net Worth, Trillionaire Path And The Company’s Market Valuation

Currently, most British visitors use the ESTA system, which costs $40 (£30) and allows stays of up to 90 days within a two-year period. It is also required for transit passengers transferring between international flights in the US.

Applications are made online or via the ESTA app. The permits are granted within a few hours. However, applications can be denied if an applicant’s personal details match someone on a US watchlist, requiring a full US visa application instead.

Social Media Scrutiny Under New Visa Rules

US border officials have long held the authority to check social media. Nine years ago, an optional question was added to the ESTA form, allowing applicants to provide their social media accounts. However, most visitors have historically declined to share this information.

Border officials can also request access to phones upon arrival and question visitors about their online activity. 

The new proposal would make social media disclosure mandatory. ESTA applicants would need to provide details of their social media activity over the past five years. The aim is to investigate visitors’ backgrounds “to the maximum degree possible.”

When Will This Policy Come In Effect

The proposals have been published in the Federal Register, opening a period for public and organizational comments. A CBP spokesperson clarified, “Nothing has changed on this front for those coming to the United States. This is not a final rule; it is simply the first step in starting a discussion to have new policy options to keep the American people safe. The Department is constantly looking at how we vet those coming into the country, especially after the terrorist attack in Washington DC against our National Guard right before Thanksgiving.”

While a new policy could be enacted within months, travellers currently have a window to apply for an ESTA without providing social media details.

Which Other Countries Scrutinise Social Media of Travellers

Such social media checks are not common for casual travel in most countries. Only countries like North Korea routinely scrutinize social media for visa applicants. Immigration authorities in some countries do review online activity for permanent residency or immigration cases to cross-check the accuracy of submitted information.

Also Read: Why India-US Relations Strained Under Donald Trump: US Lawmakers Explain How Tariffs, HA1B Visa Changes And Pakistan Outreach Hurt Ties

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 1:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpH-1B visaus newsus visaUS visa restrictionsUS Visa rules

RELATED News

Why India-US Relations Strained Under Donald Trump: US Lawmakers Explain How Tariffs, H-1B Visa Changes And Pakistan Outreach Hurt Ties

Why The Theft Of Indian Relics In The UK Has Sparked Global Concern? Everything Decoded

Bangladesh Political Turmoil: Why President Mohammed Shahabuddin Wants To Quit- What’s Brewing Now? Explained

Trump ‘Extremely Frustrated’ With Russia, Ukraine As Peace Plan Drags On; ‘Sick Of Meetings’, Says White House

Trump Signals Readiness To Seize More Venezuelan Oil Tankers, Raising Tensions Near Coast, White House Confirms

LATEST NEWS

Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained

The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sweeps Nine Awards – Check Full List Of Awards

Will India’s U19 Team Shake Hands With Pakistan Players? BCCI Gives Strict Instructions After ICC Urges IND, PAK To End No-Handshake Dispute

Fans Lash Out at FIFA, Calling Price Jump For World Cup 2026 Tickets A “Betrayal”; Check Crazy Ticket Prizes Here

HCC Rights Issue Explained: Key Dates, Pricing And Why Investors Are Watching Closely

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrites U19 Records For IND With Breaking Century In Just 56 Balls vs UAE

Gold and Silver Price Today on 12 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

How Much Gold Can You Legally Buy In Cash In India? Daily And Total Limits Explained

India Emerges as a Global Leader in Machine Learning–Enabled Scientific Research, New Report Finds

Lionel Messi Lands In India, Meanwhile Indian Football Still Waiting For Takeoff

Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained
Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained
Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained
Applying For US Visa? Authorities Could Ask For DNA, Social Media History And Family Information – Everything Explained

QUICK LINKS