Donald Trump Calls Ali Khamenei A ‘Sick Man’; Says ‘It’s Time To Look For New Leadership In Iran’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called for an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s 37-year leadership in Iran, declaring that it was “time to look for new leadership” following a wave of nationwide protests. His remarks came as the country reels from a violent crackdown that has killed thousands of demonstrators.

“It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump told Politico, highlighting the ongoing unrest despite a recent decline in protest activity.

Threats Of Military Intervention And Strong Criticism

Trump has previously threatened military action in support of protesters, urging Iranians to continue demonstrating and to “take over institutions” while promising that “help is on the way.” He later moderated his tone, noting that he had been informed the killings had stopped.

Trump also personally denounced Khamenei, calling him a “sick man” and criticizing the Iranian system of governance.

“His country is the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership,” Trump said. “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death.”

When questioned about the scale of potential US action, Trump referenced past executions in Iran, saying, “The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago.”

Khamenei Hits Back, Blames US For Violence

In response, Khamenei branded Trump a ‘criminal’, accusing the US of encouraging protesters and destabilizing Iran. The Supreme Leader blamed Trump for causing thousands of deaths and claimed the demonstrations were fueled by American support.

“In this revolt, the US president made remarks in person, encouraged seditious people to go ahead and said: ‘We do support you, we do support you militarily,’” Khamenei said on state television.

He also labeled the protesters as “foot soldiers” of the United States, accusing them of destroying mosques and educational centres.

Protest Crackdown Leaves Thousands Dead

The violent response by Iranian security forces has resulted in at least 3,095 confirmed deaths, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). Other reports suggest the toll could be significantly higher, with Iran International estimating up to 12,000 fatalities during the crackdown, particularly on January 8 and 9, amid an ongoing internet blackout.

The killings were reportedly carried out on Khamenei’s direct orders, with live-fire directives issued by the Supreme National Security Council, marking one of the deadliest periods of civil unrest in Iran since the 1979 revolution.

Trump Condemns Oppression, Calls For Responsible Governance

Trump condemned the use of violence to maintain control, emphasizing that the Iranian leadership relies on fear and brutality rather than effective governance.

“What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before,” Trump said.

