Donald Trump Announces 10% Tariff On These Eight European Countries For Opposing The US Control Of Greenland

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (January 17, 2026) that he would charge a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries, escalating pressure on allies as part of his renewed push for US control of Greenland. The countries named include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

Published: January 17, 2026 23:54:59 IST

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (January 17, 2026) that he would charge a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries, escalating pressure on allies as part of his renewed push for US control of Greenland. The tariffs are set to take effect from February 1, according to a statement issued by Trump on social media.

The countries named include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

‘Time For Denmark To Give Back,’ Says Trump

In a lengthy post, Trump accused Denmark and several European nations of benefiting for decades from US military protection without providing adequate compensation. He claimed the United States had effectively subsidised Europe by refraining from imposing tariffs.

“Now, after centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back,” Trump wrote, framing the Greenland issue as both an economic and security concern.

He argued that Greenland has become strategically vulnerable, warning that China and Russia were seeking influence over the Arctic territory. Trump claimed Denmark was incapable of defending the island and insisted that only the US could guarantee its security, linking Greenland’s future to American national defence and what he described as “world peace”.

Trump said the tariffs would remain in force until an agreement is reached for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland”, noting that US attempts to acquire the territory date back more than 150 years.

Greenland Linked To Missile Defence Plans

Trump also tied the Greenland demand to US missile defence ambitions, referencing the proposed “Golden Dome” system. He said hundreds of billions of dollars were being invested in advanced security programmes and argued that such systems could operate at “maximum efficiency” only if Greenland were included.

He added that Washington was open to negotiations with Denmark and the affected European nations but warned that strong measures were necessary to resolve the issue “quickly and without question”.

Protests Erupt In Greenland Against US Claims

As tensions rise, public resistance has intensified in Greenland. On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in the capital, Nuuk, braving freezing temperatures and rain to protest against any American takeover.

Demonstrators waved Greenland’s red-and-white flags and carried placards reading “Greenland is not for sale”, “We shape our future”, and “Greenland is already GREAT”. Similar rallies were reported across the wider Kingdom of Denmark, reflecting growing unease over Washington’s renewed claims.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 11:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS