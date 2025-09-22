LIVE TV
Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At Charlie Kirk Funeral, Visuals Raise Fresh Concerns About His Health

Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At Charlie Kirk Funeral, Visuals Raise Fresh Concerns About His Health

President Donald Trump appeared to doze off during conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s funeral in Arizona. The 79-year-old’s brief nap drew attention amid ongoing concerns about his public sleep patterns. Trump had previously expressed condolences for Kirk after the tragic shooting.

Donald Trump dozes off at Charlie Kirk’s funeral, sparking concern over his public sleep patterns and health at age 79. Photos: X.
Donald Trump dozes off at Charlie Kirk’s funeral, sparking concern over his public sleep patterns and health at age 79. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 22, 2025 11:56:53 IST

President Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during the funeral and memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday. The 79-year-old was present at the Arizona ceremony honoring Kirk, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Following the tragic shooting, Trump expressed his condolences on Truth Social. On September 10, after Kirk was initially shot, Trump posted:

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Charlie Kirk Death

After Kirk was pronounced dead at the hospital, Trump shared another post:

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Charlie Kirk, 31, was speaking on his tour in Utah when he was killed by alleged assassin Tyler Robinson. According to reports, Robinson often clashed with his father over political views. His mother stated that when Kirk’s Utah Valley University event was mentioned, Tyler reportedly dismissed it as “stupid” and claimed Kirk “spreads too much hate.”

Donald Trump And His Public Sleep Patterns

Observers noted Trump dozing off during Kirk’s service was not an isolated incident. The former president has previously been photographed nodding off in public. At the U.S. Open finals, he was seen asleep during key moments, sparking renewed speculation about his health.

Clinical psychologists John Gartner and Harry Segal suggested these patterns might indicate deeper concerns. Gartner, who spent nearly 30 years teaching at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, commented:

“You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention. So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial.”

Donald Trump’s Health Issues

Earlier this year, cameras caught Trump struggling to stay awake while his team introduced a new health-tracking system at the White House. In July, during an energy and AI summit in Pittsburgh, critics dubbed him “Sleepy Don” after he appeared ready to nod off during the event.  

Tags: Charlie Kirk, Charlie Kirk FUNERAL, donald trump, us news

