Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump is being questioned for his cognitive ability after he confuses India with Iran while claiming that his administration used tariffs to end a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan. In recent months, Trump has reiterated several times that his trade policies have helped end several wars.

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran

Trump argued that tariffs were central to maintaining global peace and even ending wars. While offering an example, he appeared to mix up India with Iran, stating he was “in the midst of negotiating a trade deal with Iran” when he meant India, in the context of Pakistan.

“As an example, if you look at Pakistan and Iran,” Trump said. “I told them I was negotiating a trade deal with Iran, and Pakistan was going to be in line. Because of tariffs, they all wanted to negotiate much differently. Then I heard they were shooting at each other, and I said, ‘Are you guys going to go to war? Two nuclear powers we are thinking about.’”

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Trump calls Iran a nuclear power, and claims to have stopped a war between Pakistan and Iran. “I heard they are shooting at each other. Two nuclear powers,” confusing Iran with India. His cognitive ability is GONE.pic.twitter.com/IHChAZrny3 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 15, 2025

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Trump also spoke about the looming US-China trade war. When asked whether the United States was heading into a prolonged trade war with China, Trump launched into a detailed defence of his tariff strategy.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said, “we have a 100 per cent tariff. If we didn’t have tariffs, we would be exposed as being a nothing. We would have no defence. They’ve used tariffs on us, but we’ve never had anybody sitting in that chair who felt the need to do it.”

Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Averted “Nuclear War”, Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Trump said he warned both countries that any escalation would result in heavy economic consequences.

“I told them if they went to war, I would impose a 200 per cent tariff and ban them from doing business with the United States,” he stated. “Within 24 hours, the war ended. That would have been a nuclear war,” Trump added.

Trump repeated his claim that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed gratitude to him for averting a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan got up the other day, said so beautifully, he says, ‘You saved millions of lives,’” Trump told reporters. “He told that to a group of people right in this office. He said, the President saved millions of lives.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says ‘India Will STOP Buying Oil From Russia’, Watch