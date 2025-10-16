LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump DownDetector Diwali Gift DSP Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy after confusing India with Iran while claiming his tariffs helped prevent a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. Trump reiterated that his trade policies have historically ended conflicts. He also praised Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for acknowledging his role in averting war.

Donald Trump confuses India with Iran, claims tariffs averted nuclear war, praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for gratitude. Photo: X.
Donald Trump confuses India with Iran, claims tariffs averted nuclear war, praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for gratitude. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 16, 2025 08:15:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump is being questioned for his cognitive ability after he confuses India with Iran while claiming that his administration used tariffs to end a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan. In recent months, Trump has reiterated several times that his trade policies have helped end several wars. 

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran

Trump argued that tariffs were central to maintaining global peace and even ending wars. While offering an example, he appeared to mix up India with Iran, stating he was “in the midst of negotiating a trade deal with Iran” when he meant India, in the context of Pakistan.

“As an example, if you look at Pakistan and Iran,” Trump said. “I told them I was negotiating a trade deal with Iran, and Pakistan was going to be in line. Because of tariffs, they all wanted to negotiate much differently. Then I heard they were shooting at each other, and I said, ‘Are you guys going to go to war? Two nuclear powers we are thinking about.’”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Right Hand Not Working Anymore? The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Trump also spoke about the looming US-China trade war. When asked whether the United States was heading into a prolonged trade war with China, Trump launched into a detailed defence of his tariff strategy.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said, “we have a 100 per cent tariff. If we didn’t have tariffs, we would be exposed as being a nothing. We would have no defence. They’ve used tariffs on us, but we’ve never had anybody sitting in that chair who felt the need to do it.”

Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Averted “Nuclear War”, Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif 

Trump said he warned both countries that any escalation would result in heavy economic consequences.

“I told them if they went to war, I would impose a 200 per cent tariff and ban them from doing business with the United States,” he stated. “Within 24 hours, the war ended. That would have been a nuclear war,” Trump added.

Trump repeated his claim that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had expressed gratitude to him for averting a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan got up the other day, said so beautifully, he says, ‘You saved millions of lives,’” Trump told reporters. “He told that to a group of people right in this office. He said, the President saved millions of lives.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says ‘India Will STOP Buying Oil From Russia’, Watch

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 8:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2pm modi’Shehbaz Shariftrump tariffsus newsWorld news

RELATED News

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

YouTube Down: Major Outage Hits YouTube, Music & TV Services, Thousands Report Streaming Issues

NHL Standings

BRIEF-Toubani Resources Says Kobada Gold Project Receives Environmental And Social Impact Assessment Approval

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

LATEST NEWS

Ohtani in a good spot despite struggles at the plate, says LA Dodgers manager Roberts

South Korean presidential policy chief says 'optimistic' about US tariff talks

Sinner and Fritz advance to the semis of the Six Kings Slam

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Exclusive-Anthropic aims to nearly triple annualized revenue in 2026, sources say

UPDATE 1-Australia unemployment rate hits 4-year high, rate cut back in play

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral
Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral
Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral
Donald Trump Confuses India With Iran, Claims He Averted Nuclear War, Sparks Discussion About His Cognitive Ability As Video Goes Viral
QUICK LINKS