Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says 'India Will STOP Buying Oil From Russia', Watch

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that India will stop purchasing oil from Russia, and this could mark a major turning point in global energy diplomacy.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 16, 2025 03:11:18 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India will stop buying oil from Russia.

Trump described this move as a “big step” in isolating Moscow economically. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he stated, “So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia.” The Indian embassy in Washington has not yet responded to questions on whether Modi made such a commitment to the U.S. president.

If India halts its purchases of Russian oil, this could mark a major turning point in global energy diplomacy. Washington has been pressuring countries to limit Moscow’s oil revenues amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This is to inform that India has been one of Russia’s top crude buyers, and a change in this policy could influence other nations importing Russian oil. However, there has been no response from India on any of such claim. 

Trump emphasized the importance of bilateral relations to enforce economic isolation on Russia, rather than relying solely on multilateral sanctions. He described India’s potential halt in oil imports as a significant development in global efforts against Moscow.

U.S. officials have increasingly focused on reducing Russian oil revenue streams to pressure the Kremlin over its military actions in Ukraine. India’s participation in this effort could enhance the effectiveness of sanctions and further signal the willingness of major economies to reconsider energy ties with Russia in light of geopolitical conflicts.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 3:11 AM IST
