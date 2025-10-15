LIVE TV
Who Is Bipin Joshi? Nepal Observes Candlelight Vigil Over His Killing In Hamas Custody

Who Is Bipin Joshi? Nepal Observes Candlelight Vigil Over His Killing In Hamas Custody

Nepal held a candlelight vigil at Maitighar Mandala in memory of Bipin Joshi, the Nepali student killed while in Hamas custody after being abducted in October 2023. Citizens paid emotional tributes as Israeli authorities confirmed his death and returned his remains through the Red Cross.

Bipin Joshi| Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 15, 2025 23:50:25 IST

Who Is Bipin Joshi? Nepal Observes Candlelight Vigil Over His Killing In Hamas Custody

Neighbouring country Nepal observed a candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi on Wednesday evening.  Bipin is a Nepali student who lost his life while in Hamas custody after being abducted in October 2023. Dozens of youths gathered at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu to honour Joshi’s memory. 

He was one of the students in Israel under the “Learn and Earn” programme and was kidnapped by Hamas militants during the October 7, 2023, attacks. The gathering symbolised national mourning and solidarity for Joshi and his grieving family.

Citizens Pay Tribute to the Deceased Student

Participants at the vigil expressed their sorrow and respect for Joshi. “It is for Bipin Joshi. He actually lost his life two years back, but we came to know it recently following the formal announcement. For two years, we lived with the hope that Bipin Joshi would return. 

Though he won’t be here physically, he will always be remembered,” said participant Rakshya Bam while speaking to ANI. People lit candles and offered prayers in his memory, marking an emotional moment for the Nepali youth community.

Israeli authorities officially confirmed Bipin Joshi’s death on October 14, 2025, after recovering the remains of those who died in Hamas captivity. 

On Tuesday, Nepali Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai held a telephonic conversation with Eden Bar Tal, Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the call, Bar Tal conveyed condolences on behalf of the Israeli government to Joshi’s family, the Government of Nepal, and the Nepali people.

Hamas handed over Bipin Joshi’s body to Israel on Monday through the Red Cross. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released a statement confirming that Joshi, who was abducted at the age of 23 from a shelter in Kibbutz Alumim, was murdered in captivity during the early months of the Gaza war. His death has deeply saddened both Nepal and Israel, where Joshi had gone in pursuit of education and employment under a bilateral exchange programme.

Nation Mourns the Loss

The tragic news has left the entire nation of Nepal in mourning. Social organisations, student unions, and citizens are calling for stronger safety measures for Nepalis working abroad. The government has expressed deep condolences to Joshi’s family and pledged to assist in the repatriation process. The incident continues to highlight the risks faced by foreign workers in conflict zones and the importance of international cooperation in ensuring their safety.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 11:50 PM IST
Tags: bipin joshihamasnepal

Who Is Bipin Joshi? Nepal Observes Candlelight Vigil Over His Killing In Hamas Custody

