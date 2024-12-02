In a dramatic response to President Joe Biden’s recent decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social to voice his disapproval, labeling the move a “miscarriage of justice.” Hunter Biden had faced convictions for gun-related offenses and tax violations.

Trump’s post questioned the broader implications of Biden’s pardon, pointing out the perceived injustice experienced by those involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot. He asked, “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of justice!”

The term “J6 hostages” refers to individuals imprisoned for their involvement in the Capitol riot. Trump and his supporters often argue that these individuals, who were charged for their roles in the insurrection, should be regarded as patriots and have faced unjust treatment.

Biden’s Explanation and Justification to Trump

President Joe Biden, in a statement on Sunday, defended his decision to pardon Hunter Biden. He acknowledged that Hunter had been convicted of crimes related to gun possession and tax violations but asserted that such cases often resulted in non-criminal resolutions for those with similar circumstances, such as addiction-related financial troubles.

“I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively and unfairly prosecuted,” Biden’s statement read. He emphasized that typical cases involving similar issues rarely resulted in felony charges unless there were serious aggravating factors, which he noted were absent in Hunter’s case.

The president maintained that individuals who missed tax payments due to addiction issues typically faced non-criminal penalties once they made amends, including paying back taxes with interest and penalties. He said, “Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form.”

Political Pressure and Allegations of Bias

President Biden also pointed to political influences that contributed to the charges against his son. He claimed the legal proceedings were instigated by political opponents in Congress as a tactic to undermine him and sabotage his election efforts. Biden detailed that a plea deal, which had been carefully negotiated with the Department of Justice, collapsed in court due to what he described as external political pressure.

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unravelled in the courtroom—with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases,” the statement continued.

Biden concluded by asserting that while he had faith in the legal system, he believed it had been influenced by politics, which ultimately led to a “miscarriage of justice.”

Implications for Trump’s Upcoming Presidency

With Donald Trump set to take office as president, speculation has mounted over whether he will use his presidential powers to pardon individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump has indicated that he may issue such pardons as part of his commitment to addressing what he perceives as unfair treatment and political persecution.

The debate over the use of presidential pardons, especially in the context of politically charged cases, has brought into sharp focus the deep divisions within the U.S. political landscape. While President Biden’s move to pardon Hunter Biden has drawn significant criticism from his political opponents, the unfolding scenario underscores the complexities of the nation’s legal and political systems.