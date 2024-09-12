Home
Donald Trump Declines To Debate Harris Again, Citing “Unfair” Moderation

Ahead of the 2024 US elections, Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not participate in any further debates with Vice President Kamala Harris before the November election.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump claimed that he had “clearly” won their previous debate in Philadelphia, which led Harris to request a rematch.

He also mentioned at a rally in Arizona that Harris should focus on her current role rather than seeking another debate.

Further, Trump has expressed skepticism about the fairness of the debate and stated on Fox News that he was “less inclined” to participate in another one. His campaign has labeled the debate as “rigged,” while Trump himself has described it as a great night for him.

But, Harris has asserted that another debate is essential for voters to understand their choices. She emphasized, that the stakes of this election are incredibly high and that a second debate would be beneficial for voters to see the contrast between her and Trump.

Also Read: Kamala Harris Criticizes Donald Trump for ‘Leaving America in a Mess,’ Claims She Resolved the Issues

Meanwhile, following the debate, many polls indicated that Harris had outperformed Trump. As per CNN snap poll & betting markets, both suggested that Harris was the stronger candidate. During the debate, Harris delivered several personal attacks against Trump, including criticisms of his rally sizes and his actions related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Must Read: Kamala Harris-Donald Trump US Presidential Debate: Key Takeaways From The Debate

Since then, Trump and his supporters have since argued that the two ABC journalists moderating the debate were biased in favor of Kamala Harris.

