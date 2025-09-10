LIVE TV
Donald Trump Went For Unplanned Dinner, Protesters Booed, Shouted "F–k You, Trump" In Washington

Donald Trump Went For Unplanned Dinner, Protesters Booed, Shouted “F–k You, Trump” In Washington

President Donald Trump faced boos and protests during an unplanned dinner outing in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Before entering the restaurant, Trump spoke about deploying federal agents to curb crime in the capital. He also reacted to Israel’s strike on Hamas in Qatar, saying he was “very unhappy” about the move.

Trump booed at Washington dinner outing, addresses crime crackdown, hints at new city deployment, reacts to Israel-Hamas strike. Photos: X
Trump booed at Washington dinner outing, addresses crime crackdown, hints at new city deployment, reacts to Israel-Hamas strike. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 10, 2025 13:01:48 IST

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went for an unplanned dinner outing at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in downtown Washington. However, before his arrival, a large crowd had already gathered to protest against Trump. He was met with loud boos from the crowd. 

In one clip, a woman can be heard shouting, “F–k you, Trump.”

Donald Trump Speaks On Chicago Crime Crackdown

Trump stopped to speak with reporters before entering the restaurant. He spoke about his recent actions in Washington, saying his decision to deploy federal agents and National Guard troops to combat crime in the capital.

Trump, who rarely dines outside the White House when in Washington, has been actively promoting the use of federal authority and military presence, claiming it has transformed the city into “a safe zone.”

The president also addressed the possibility of expanding the strategy to another major US city. 

“We’re going to be announcing another city that we’re going to very shortly,” Trump said, without naming the location. He added that the mayor of that city and the state’s governor “would love us to be there,” suggesting an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

Donald Trump Reacts to Israel-Hamas Developments

Trump further touched on international developments, particularly Israel’s attack on Hamas officials in Qatar. Expressing displeasure, he said, “I’m not thrilled about it.”

The president noted that he had not been notified in advance of the strike. “I’ll be giving a full statement tomorrow. But I will tell you this, I was very unhappy about it. Very unhappy about every aspect,” Trump added.

Tags: Chicago wardonald trumpus news

