Senate Approves Trump's $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Impacting Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting

Senate Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Impacting Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting

The US Senate has passed a $9 billion spending cut proposal from President Donald Trump, targetting foreign aid and public broadcasting. The bill is reportedly facing opposition from both Democrats as well as Republicans.

The US Senate has reportedly passed Trump’s $9 billion cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting, sparking controversy within his own party. (Image courtesy: X/@LeaderJohnThune)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 20:35:23 IST

The US Senate voted early Thursday to approve President Donald Trump’s proposal for $9 billion in cuts to funding already approved by Congress, in a decision that marks significant victory for Trump and also reflects the president’s seemingly growing influence over the legislative branch, according to a report published by Reuters. 

The Cuts: Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting

According to the report, the Senate passed the measure 51-48, with most of the cuts targetting programs designed to assist foreign nations facing crises such as disease, war and natural disasters. One of the contentious components of the bill is the elimination of all $1.1 billion in funding earmarked for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) over the next two years, the report said.

Asserting that public broadcasting is an unnecessary expense, Trump and many of his Republican allies have criticised its news coverage for allegedly being biased against conservative views.

Move Draws Political Backlash 

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined Democrats in voting against the bill, with Murkowski reportedly voicing concerns over the deep cuts to global health programs, while stressing that Congress must maintain control over spending. 

Addressing lawmakers’ concerns about the impact on health programs, Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, announced that the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a global health initiative, would be exempted from the cuts – an adjustment that will reduce the total proposed cuts from $9.4 billion to $9 billion, as reported by Reuters. 

What Are the Potential Implications of the Move?

The bill will now head back to the House of Representatives, where another vote will be required before reaching Trump’s desk for final approval. If passed by Friday, the bill would make significant changes to the previously approved spending plan, but if not, it would expire, forcing the White House to comply with Congress’s budget.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the decision, accusing Republicans of surrendering their constitutional responsibility over federal spending. “Republicans embrace the credo of cut, cut, cut now, and ask questions later,” Schumer reportedly said.

ALSO READ: Is Trump Visiting Pakistan? Media Reports Say Yes, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Says No—What’s The Truth?

Senate Approves Trump's $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Impacting Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting
