Is Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan? Media Reports Say Yes, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Says No—What’s The Truth?

US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September, according to multiple reports from Pakistani media on Thursday. Some reports also suggest that after his stopover in Islamabad, Trump might plan a visit to India. Reuters reported the development, citing local media outlets who quoted sources familiar with the matter.

Pakistan’s foreign office, however, has denied any knowledge of the US President’s potential visit. If the trip takes place, it would mark the first visit by a US President to Pakistan since George W. Bush visited Islamabad in 2006.

Contradictory Reports: Donald Trump To Visit UK Not Pakistan

While Pakistani media reported Trump’s planned Islamabad visit, other reports indicate that the US President is actually scheduled to visit the United Kingdom in September, not Pakistan.

According to these reports, King Charles will host President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for an “unprecedented” second state visit at Windsor Castle from September 17 to 19. The usual venue for such visits, Buckingham Palace, is currently undergoing major renovations.

A section of Pakistani media, including Sama TV, reported that Trump would visit Islamabad on September 18. However, these claims appear to be false, as no official confirmation has been provided.

Pakistan-US Engangement: Donald Trump Meets Army Chief Asim Munir

Speculation over Trump’s visit comes after he recently hosted Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir at the White House. The meeting, which took place on June 18, was notable because it was the first time a Pakistani military chief was received at the White House while a civilian government was in power in Islamabad.

Following this meeting, the United States launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. The strikes led to political backlash in Pakistan, as the country had previously expressed vocal support for Tehran. According to reports, during the White House lunch, General Munir had urged President Trump to help ease tensions between Iran and Israel.

These developments have raised concerns about the United States’ engagement with Pakistan’s military leadership, especially while the country’s civilian government remains in office. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also commented on the situation in an interview with Sky News, saying that Pakistan had done the West’s “dirty work” for decades, particularly in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump Repeatedly Claims He brokered India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Pesident Trump has repeatedly claimed that he played a key role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the two countries engaged in a four-day military standoff in May.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. In response to the attack, India launched counter-terrorism military strikes targeting terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

A ceasefire between the two countries was announced on May 10. President Trump claimed credit for the development, posting on his social media platform Truth Social that the understanding was brokered by him. However, the Indian government has rejected this claim and said the ceasefire was a result of bilateral talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries.

