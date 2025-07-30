Home > World > Donald Trump: ‘I Kicked Out Epstein For Stealing Young Women From Mar-a-Lago Spa’

US President Donald Trump says he ended ties with Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein allegedly poached young female workers from Mar-a-Lago. Trump claims he confronted Epstein over the issue before cutting him off. The controversy intensifies amid calls to release more government records on Epstein’s crimes.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 30, 2025 12:43:32 IST

US President Donald Trump has said that he ended his relationship with disgraced financier and convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein because he “stole” young female workers from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Al Jazeera reported.

Donald Trump Had Close Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein 

Speaking to reporters on his way home from a trip to Scotland on Tuesday (local time), Trump alleged that one such worker was the late Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s highest-profile accusers.

“People were taken out of the [Mar-a-Lago] spa, hired by him. In other words, gone,” Trump said. “When I heard about it, I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ And then, not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, ‘Out of here,'” Al Jazeera quoted.

The US president, who had a close relationship with Epstein for years, has become increasingly defensive as he faces growing scrutiny over his administration’s refusal to release government records with information about Epstein’s abuses.

Whatl Pam Bondi Said About Releasing Epstein Files 

Officials including Attorney General Pam Bondi have said that releasing further documents would risk disseminating victim information and child pornography collected as evidence.

But Bondi’s comments have helped fuel the controversy. In a February interview with Fox News, Bondi said that Epstein’s supposed client list was “sitting on my desk right now,” as per Al Jazeera.

And the White House last week had said Trump barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club “for being a creep,” as per CNN (Trump on Tuesday said the two reasons were “sort of a little bit of the same thing.”)

Is Donald Trump Hiding Epstein Connection?

But back in 2019, reporting traced their fallout to another factor entirely: the two powerful real estate men competing for the same Palm Beach property, as per CNN.

It’s clear that this is something of a sensitive subject. After Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump declined to go into detail about their falling out, telling reporters, “The reason doesn’t make any difference, frankly,” CNN reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

