Donald Trump Explodes At Benjamin Netanyahu, ‘If He Screws Up Gaza Deal, I’ll F**k Him’, JD Vance Says Israel Insulted Him With West Bank Annexation Vote

Donald Trump is fuming at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A senior US official has reportedly warned that President would “f**k” Israeli PM if he jeopardizes the Gaza ceasefire deal, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported on Thursday. Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid, speaking in Hebrew, said the comment was made by a US official who cautioned that Netanyahu’s actions could risk the fragile ceasefire efforts.

“Netanyahu is walking a fine line with President Trump. If he keeps going, he’ll f..k up the Gaza deal. And if he f..ks up the deal, Donald Trump will f**k him,” the official reportedly told Ravid.

At the end of the segment, news anchor Yonit Levi noted, “In English, it sounds even cruder,” underlining the blunt tone of the message.

Why Is Donald Trump Frustrated With Israel?

The reported comments show the growing frustration within Washington over Israel’s recent domestic political decisions – particularly the Knesset’s vote to advance two bills to annex parts of the West Bank. According to the report, the move stunned American officials and threatened to destabilize ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

The source quoted by the journalist added that US Vice President JD Vance, who was visiting Israel at the time, was “shocked” by the Knesset’s decision and viewed it as evidence that Israel was acting in an “unsupervised” manner.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Assurances to JD Vance

During Vance’s visit, Netanyahu briefed him on the parliamentary developments and insisted that the bills represented only a “preliminary vote” that would ultimately “go nowhere,” according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

However, Vance expressed his disapproval, reportedly responding, “This cannot happen while I am visiting here.”

US officials had already warned Netanyahu that proceeding with the annexation-related vote could provoke backlash from Washington and derail delicate ceasefire talks with Hamas.

JD Vance Calls Knesset Vote an ‘Insult’

Later, Vice President JD Vance publicly criticized the symbolic vote, describing it as “an insult” and a violation of Trump administration policy.

“Hard-liners in the Israeli parliament narrowly passed a preliminary vote in support of annexing parts of the West Bank – an apparent attempt to embarrass Prime Minister Netanyahu while I was still in the country,” Vance said.

He went on to call the move a “very stupid political stunt” if it was indeed intended to score political points.

“I personally take some insult to it,” Vance added. “The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel.”

