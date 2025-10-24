Pakistan In Big Trouble, Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan To Restrict River Water, Preparations Underway To Build….

After India, Afghanistan may also restrict Pakistan’s water supply as the Taliban plans to build dams on rivers flowing into the neighboring country. Taliban Deputy Information Minister Mujahid Farahi announced that the Ministry of Water and Energy has been instructed by Supreme Leader Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada to begin construction of dams on the Kunar River without delay. This river is a key source of water for Pakistan.

Farahi said on social media that the Supreme Leader has also directed the ministry to work with domestic Afghan companies instead of waiting for foreign firms. This decision, according to the Taliban, aims to speed up the projects and ensure that Afghan companies benefit from them, according to reports.

Water and Energy Minister Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor supported the move, saying, “Afghans have the right to manage their water resources.” The minister emphasised that Afghanistan will take full control over its rivers and water projects.

The announcement comes after India’s recent actions against Pakistan. Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India suspended its participation in the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, which regulates the use of the Indus River system shared with Pakistan. India has also announced plans to extend the Ranbir Canal on the Chenab River to 120 km. This canal passes through India to reach Pakistan’s agricultural region in Punjab.

Experts say Afghanistan’s decision could create additional challenges for Pakistan, which already faces water shortages. The Kunar River is crucial for irrigation and electricity generation in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Any reduction in water flow could impact agriculture and energy supply in the region.

Afghan authorities insist that their actions are within their rights. By building dams and using local companies, they aim to strengthen domestic infrastructure while asserting control over natural resources.

