Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure

Tomato prices in Pakistan have surged by a staggering 400% following the decision to seal its borders with Afghanistan. Tomato prices in Pakistan have jumped almost five times since tensions flared between the two neighboring countries earlier this month.

The border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been shut since October 11, 2025, following ground clashes and Pakistani airstrikes along the disputed 2,600-kilometer boundary has led to a steep rise in food prices, especially tomatoes, capsicum, and fruits.

Tomato and Vegetable Prices Surge

In Pakistan, tomatoes, an essential ingredient in daily cooking, have witnessed an unprecedented price surge of more than 400%, reaching around 600 Pakistani rupees (Rs 188 approx) per kg. Apples, which are primarily imported from Afghanistan and form an important part of the local fruit supply, have also seen a significant surge in prices.

Rising Vegetable Prices in Pakistan: Latest Rates

According to various media reports, Garlic has reached Rs 400 per kg, while ginger has soared to Rs 750. Onions are priced at Rs 120 per kg, and peas are retailing at Rs 500 per kg. The price of capsicum has decreased to Rs 300 per kg with okra also selling at the same rate. Cucumbers are available for Rs 150 per kg and local red carrots for Rs 200 per kg. Local lemons are priced at Rs 300 per kg, while coriander, which was previously given free, now costs Rs 50 for a small bunch.

Causes and Talks Ahead

The latest clashes were triggered after Pakistan asked Afghanistan’s Taliban government to take action against militants crossing the border to attack Pakistan. Kabul has denied the allegations.

A ceasefire was reached last weekend during talks facilitated by atar and Turkey and is currently being observed. However, the border trade remains suspended, which has led to a price surge. The next meeting is scheduled for October 25, according to Reuters.