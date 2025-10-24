LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure

Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure

Tomato prices in Pakistan have surged by a staggering 400% following the decision to seal its borders with Afghanistan. Tomato prices in Pakistan have jumped almost five times since tensions flared between the two neighboring countries earlier this month.In Pakistan, tomatoes, an essential ingredient in daily cooking, have witnessed an unprecedented price surge of more than 400%, reaching around 600 Pakistani rupees (Rs 188 approx) per kg. Apples, which are primarily imported from Afghanistan and form an important part of the local fruit supply, have also seen a significant surge in prices.

Tomato prices in Pakistan have surged by a staggering 400% following the decision to seal its borders with Afghanistan. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Tomato prices in Pakistan have surged by a staggering 400% following the decision to seal its borders with Afghanistan. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 24, 2025 13:27:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure

Tomato prices in Pakistan have surged by a staggering 400% following the decision to seal its borders with Afghanistan. Tomato prices in Pakistan have jumped almost five times since tensions flared between the two neighboring countries earlier this month.

 The border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been shut since October 11, 2025, following ground clashes and Pakistani airstrikes along the disputed 2,600-kilometer boundary has led to a steep rise in food prices, especially tomatoes, capsicum, and fruits. 

Tomato and Vegetable Prices Surge 

In Pakistan, tomatoes, an essential ingredient in daily cooking, have witnessed an unprecedented price surge of more than 400%, reaching around 600 Pakistani rupees (Rs 188 approx) per kg. Apples, which are primarily imported from Afghanistan and form an important part of the local fruit supply, have also seen a significant surge in prices. 

Rising Vegetable Prices in Pakistan: Latest Rates 

According to various media reports, Garlic has reached Rs 400 per kg, while ginger has soared to Rs 750. Onions are priced at Rs 120 per kg, and peas are retailing at Rs 500 per kg. The price of capsicum has decreased to Rs 300 per kg with okra also selling at the same rate. Cucumbers are available for Rs 150 per kg and local red carrots for Rs 200 per kg. Local lemons are priced at Rs 300 per kg, while coriander, which was previously given free, now costs Rs 50 for a small bunch.

Causes and Talks Ahead 

The latest clashes were triggered after Pakistan asked Afghanistan’s Taliban government to take action against militants crossing the border to attack Pakistan. Kabul has denied the allegations. 

A ceasefire was reached last weekend during talks facilitated by atar and Turkey and is currently being observed. However, the border trade remains suspended, which has led to a price surge. The next meeting is scheduled for October 25, according to Reuters.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistan attack on pakistanhome-hero-pos-9Pakistan - Afghanistan Warpakistan attackpakistan borderTomato Price in pakistanvegetable pricevegetable price in pakistanwhy vegetable prices are high in pakistan

RELATED News

UPDATE 3-Saab gets ready to produce more Gripen fighter jets if Ukraine deal is finalised

UPDATE 1-Iron ore slips on falling Chinese demand

Pakistan In Big Trouble, Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan To Restrict River Water, Preparations Underway To Build….

BRIEF-Quadient Launches Open Locker Network In Italy

BRIEF-Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc – To Acquire 28.47% Stake In Wealth Management Inc

LATEST NEWS

REFILE: NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Stranger Things 5: Netflix Confirms Split Release, Volume 1 And 2 Dates Out, Epic Finale To Hit Theaters!

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Welcomes Shweta Roy to Its Prestigious Advisory Board

NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

‘Nayi Raftar Se Chalega Bihar Jab Phir Aayegi NDA Sarkar”: PM Modi Kickstarts His Election Campaign In Samastipur, Shoutout For Nitish Kumar, Watch

Oil dips but supply fear keeps it on track for weekly gain

German business activity surges to two-year-plus high in October, PMI shows

Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure

Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure
Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure
Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure
Tomato Prices Soar 400% in Pakistan to Rs 600 per kg, Capsicum Hits Rs 300 After Afghanistan Border Closure

QUICK LINKS