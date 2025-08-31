Could Donald Trump Lose A Hand? Doctor Issues Stark Warning

Amid the rumors of US President Donald Trump’s death, an expert in vascular surgery at one of the top medical schools in the US has offered insights into the chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) diagnosis recently given to POTUS. The condition came under public scrutiny after photographs circulated showing Trump’s severely swollen ankles.

UC Davis Surgeon Outlines Risks and Symptoms And Amputation Chances

Dr. Mimmie Kwong, associate professor of vascular surgery at the University of California, Davis, explained the causes, symptoms, and potential risks of CVI shortly after the White House confirmed Trump’s condition in July.

The announcement was made by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, just three months after White House physician Capt. Sean Barbadella declared in April that Trump exhibited “excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit.”

Although CVI is a relatively common condition – affecting around one in three US adults – Kwong warned that untreated severe cases could lead to amputation.

“CVI occurs when the veins of the body do not work well. Typically, this happens in the legs or the arms,” Kwong explained in a UC Davis Health blog post. “Veins are what bring blood flow up from the feet or the hands towards the heart. When they don’t work well the blood gets stuck. This can cause pain, swelling, throbbing, aching and in the most extreme cases wounds or limb loss.”

Who Is Most Affected by CVI?

Kwong noted that the severity of CVI can vary widely, ranging from mild to severe, and is more commonly seen in women and older adults.

One of the clearest warning signs, she said, is swelling in the legs.

“As the swelling gets worse it can cause skin changes like thickening or inflammation and dryness of the skin. With worse disease conditions you can develop unhealing wounds in the legs and if they get worse it could lead to amputations,” Kwong explained.

How To Treat CVI

The treatment of CVI depends on the veins involved, Kwong said. Problems with deep veins are generally harder to treat, with fewer quality options available.

“The first line treatment for any form of CVI is elevation of the legs, staying active and wearing compression stockings,” she said. While Trump, 79, has been photographed with visibly swollen legs since his diagnosis, it remains unclear whether he has been wearing compression socks.

For more advanced cases, Kwong outlined additional treatments, including ablation therapy, surgical removal of affected veins, or injections of sclerosant – a chemical that irritates and damages veins until they collapse and are eventually absorbed.

Despite speculation on social media about his health, Trump was seen on Saturday at his Virginia golf club, putting an end to unfounded death rumors.

Wearing a white polo shirt, his signature red “Make America Great Again” hat, and black pants, the 47th President appeared at ease as he left the White House with his grandchildren earlier in the day.

