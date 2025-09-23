WATCH: Donald Trump Mocked Others For Accents, Now Humiliated After Struggling To Pronounce ‘Acetaminophen’ Four Times

President Donald Trump faced an awkward moment on Monday while announcing that consuming Tylenol, or acetaminophen, during pregnancy could lead to autism in children. During the statement, the POTUS could not pronounce the name of the medication properly, leading to a wave of trolling on social media.

“Asceda – well, let’s see how we say that. Ascenem -enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” Trump said, stumbling over the name of the widely used drug.

Social Media Mocks Donald Trump

The humiliating moment quickly drew attention on social media. Users started to mock the president for his difficulty in saying “acetaminophen.” President Trump has, in the past, mocked several journalists for their accents, which sometimes caused them to struggle with pronouncing words properly.

“Trump has never had to speak the word acetaminophen before lol,” one user posted on X.

“Crying at Trump being unable to pronounce acetaminophen,” another wrote.

“Ah-ced-uv — well, let’s see how we say that.” — Trump butchers pronunciation of acetaminophen while announcing his admin is falsely linking it to autism pic.twitter.com/5rwUnDYMCC — The Recount (@therecount) September 22, 2025

Tylenol’s Parent Company Kenvue Denies Claim

Kenvue, the parent company of Tylenol, immediately responded to the administration’s statement, rejecting the claim.

“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism,” the company said in a statement.

The company quoted the extensive research over more than a decade, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, that confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.

Donald Trump Continues His Vaccine Skepticism

The president also spoke about vaccines, hinting at a skeptical stance that proves the initiatives promoted by Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. Despite widespread scientific consensus confirming the safety and efficacy of vaccines, Trump suggested caution.

“Vaccines are very interesting,” he said. “They can be great, but when you put the wrong stuff in them, and, you know, children get these massive vaccines, like you’d give to a horse, like you’d give to a horse. And I’ve said for a long time, I mean, this is no secret.”

