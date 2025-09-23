LIVE TV
WATCH: Donald Trump Mocked Others For Accents, Now Humiliated After Struggling To Pronounce 'Acetaminophen' Four Times

WATCH: Donald Trump Mocked Others For Accents, Now Humiliated After Struggling To Pronounce ‘Acetaminophen’ Four Times

President Donald Trump stumbled while pronouncing “acetaminophen” during a statement linking Tylenol to autism, sparking social media ridicule. Kenvue, Tylenol’s parent company, denied the claim, citing extensive research. Trump also expressed vaccine skepticism, drawing further attention.

Donald Trump fumbles “acetaminophen” claim linking Tylenol to autism; Kenvue denies, vaccines comments spark controversy online. Photo: X.
Donald Trump fumbles “acetaminophen” claim linking Tylenol to autism; Kenvue denies, vaccines comments spark controversy online. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 23, 2025 09:58:51 IST

President Donald Trump faced an awkward moment on Monday while announcing that consuming Tylenol, or acetaminophen, during pregnancy could lead to autism in children. During the statement, the POTUS could not pronounce the name of the medication properly, leading to a wave of trolling on social media. 

“Asceda – well, let’s see how we say that. Ascenem -enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” Trump said, stumbling over the name of the widely used drug.  

Social Media Mocks Donald Trump

The humiliating moment quickly drew attention on social media. Users started to mock the president for his difficulty in saying “acetaminophen.”  President Trump has, in the past, mocked several journalists for their accents, which sometimes caused them to struggle with pronouncing words properly.

“Trump has never had to speak the word acetaminophen before lol,” one user posted on X.  

Also Read: Cameras Catch Donald Trump And Elon Musk Whispering At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral, Lip Readers Reveal What They Said

“Crying at Trump being unable to pronounce acetaminophen,” another wrote.  

Tylenol’s Parent Company Kenvue Denies Claim  

Kenvue, the parent company of Tylenol, immediately responded to the administration’s statement, rejecting the claim.  

“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism,” the company said in a statement.  

The company quoted the extensive research over more than a decade, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, that confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.  

Donald Trump Continues His Vaccine Skepticism

The president also spoke about vaccines, hinting at a skeptical stance that proves the initiatives promoted by Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. Despite widespread scientific consensus confirming the safety and efficacy of vaccines, Trump suggested caution.

“Vaccines are very interesting,” he said. “They can be great, but when you put the wrong stuff in them, and, you know, children get these massive vaccines, like you’d give to a horse, like you’d give to a horse. And I’ve said for a long time, I mean, this is no secret.”

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump Dances And Smiles At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral With His Widow Erika Kirk, Critics Say It Felt Like A Campaign Dance Party

Tags: acetaminophenautismdonald trumptylenolus news

WATCH: Donald Trump Mocked Others For Accents, Now Humiliated After Struggling To Pronounce ‘Acetaminophen’ Four Times

