Donald Trump is set to officially begin his second term as President of the United States, taking the oath of office in a grand inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025 (10 PM IST). The ceremony marks the transition from the Biden administration to Trump’s leadership. According to the 20th Amendment, the presidential term ends at noon, and the president-elect is sworn in shortly thereafter.

The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee has laid out an exciting program for the day. The event will kick off with a musical prelude, featuring performances from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs and “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band. Senator Amy Klobuchar will formally call the ceremony to order, with invocations by Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Rev. Franklin Graham.

One of the highlights of the event will be opera singer Christopher Macchio’s performance of “Oh, America!” Following this, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was appointed by Trump in 2018, will administer the oath to Vice President-elect JD Vance. Country singer Carrie Underwood, joined by the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club, will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The central moment will come when Chief Justice John Roberts administers the presidential oath to Donald Trump. After taking the oath, President Trump will deliver his inaugural address, sharing his vision for his second term. The ceremony will then conclude with a benediction from religious leaders, including Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman and Imam Husham Al-Husainy. Christopher Macchio will return to perform the National Anthem, officially marking the beginning of Trump’s second term.

Donald Trump Oath Ceremony: When to Watch

For viewers in India, the inauguration ceremony will begin at 10 PM IST on January 20. Trump’s swearing-in will occur approximately half an hour into the program.

With a mix of stirring music, significant speeches, and the momentous swearing-in, the ceremony promises to be an unforgettable event as Trump begins his second term as president.

