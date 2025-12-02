Donald Trump Invites Netanyahu To White House After Fresh Phone Call: What They Are Planning For Hamas And Gaza

US President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House “in the near future” following a phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday evening. The upcoming meeting is set to be Netanyahu’s fifth White House visit since Trump returned to office in January.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, both leaders stressed the “importance of and commitment to dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip.” They also discussed plans to expand regional peace agreements, signalling continued US–Israel cooperation on stabilising the Middle East.

Regional Tensions and the Gaza Context

The phone call comes amid heightened regional tensions and renewed military operations. Earlier this week, Trump warned Israel against actions that could destabilise Syria’s new leadership, following clashes between Israeli forces and armed groups in southern Syria. However, this issue reportedly did not arise in the latest conversation with Netanyahu.

The dialogue also follows a deadly Israeli operation in Beit Jinn, southern Syria, that killed 13 people, including two children. Israel said it targeted Jamaa al-Islamiya, the Lebanese branch of the Muslim Brotherhood; yet the group denied operating outside Lebanon.

The developments have raised fresh questions about the durability of the Trump-brokered Gaza peace plan, with Israeli military activity continuing despite earlier ceasefire efforts.

A schedule for Netanyahu’s upcoming White House visit has not yet been confirmed.

Vatican Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood

Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV has reiterated that an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel remains the only viable and just resolution to the decades-long conflict. Speaking to reporters aboard a flight from Istanbul to Beirut, the Pope said a two-state solution based on mutual recognition is essential for lasting peace.

He stated that the Holy See remains committed to diplomatic mediation aimed at ending the war in Gaza and addressing the humanitarian crisis.

