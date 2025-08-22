LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Issues Big Statement, Says He Knows 'Nothing' About FBI Raid On John Bolton's Home: 'I Saw It…'

Trump, speaking to reporters at the People’s House museum near the White House, said he had only seen television reports about the FBI search and had not been fully briefed.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 22, 2025 22:58:13 IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday sharply attacked his former national security adviser, John Bolton, and called him a “lowlife.”

Trump, speaking to reporters at the People’s House museum near the White House, said he had only seen television reports about the FBI search and had not been fully briefed. He added that he expects the Justice Department to provide him with more details soon.

Turning his attention to Bolton, Trump said he was never impressed with his former adviser. “I’m not a fan of John Bolton. He’s a real sort of a lowlife,” Trump said.

He accused Bolton of being unpatriotic and claimed he was “very bad at what he does.” According to Trump, Bolton was originally appointed because his tough image worried other countries, but he has since proved to be a harsh critic.

Bolton has in the past criticised Trump after leaving the administration. Recently, following Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Bolton told CNN that Putin “clearly won” the summit.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the National Security Council claimed the book contained “significant amounts of classified information,” some marked as “TOP SECRET.”

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block its publication, but a court denied the request. Bolton’s lawyer, Chuck Cooper, said the case was an attempt to censor him. The Biden administration later dropped the investigation in 2021.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed Bolton’s criticism, calling him untrustworthy. “He’s not a smart guy, but he could be a very unpatriotic guy,” Trump said on Friday.

