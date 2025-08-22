LIVE TV
Home > World > Did John Bolton's Comments On India-Russia Sanctions Push Trump Into Action? FBI Raid Raises Questions

Did John Bolton’s Comments On India-Russia Sanctions Push Trump Into Action? FBI Raid Raises Questions

John Bolton: FBI agents raided former US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s Bethesda home Friday at 7 a.m., amid a national security probe. The raid coincides with Bolton’s sharp criticism of US tariffs on India and Trump’s Ukraine strategy.

FBI raids John Bolton's Bethesda home amid national security probe as he criticizes US tariffs on India and Trump's Ukraine policy.
FBI raids John Bolton's Bethesda home amid national security probe as he criticizes US tariffs on India and Trump's Ukraine policy. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 22, 2025 18:08:56 IST

John Bolton Home Raided By FBI: Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Maryland, was raided by the FBI at 7 a.m. on Friday after he sharply criticized the US decision to impose punitive tariffs on India, arguing that Western sanctions on Russia do not prevent countries like India from buying Russian oil.  

While addressing Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, Bolton criticized President Donald Trump’s approach. Posting on X as FBI agents raided his home, Bolton wrote, “Russia has not changed its goal – drag Ukraine into a new Russian Empire. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede territory it already holds and the remainder of Donetsk, which it has been unable to conquer. Zelensky will never do so. Meanwhile, meetings will continue because Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don’t see these talks making any progress.”


 

John Bolton On India Buying Russian Oil & Donald Trump’s Ukraine Strategy

In a separate interview with Hindustan Times, Bolton explained, “the complaint is that India took some of the gasoline it was buying from Russia, perhaps refined it and sold it internationally. That’s a complaint worth discussing. But the sanctions, as written, do not preclude anyone, including India, from buying Russian oil at the capped price, or below $60/barrel, and then selling it elsewhere. If that’s the complaint, the complaint lies with the sanctions, not so much with India’s behaviour.”  

Bolton’s remarks come amid tensions over the US effort to enforce sanctions targeting Moscow’s oil revenues while maintaining relations with major global buyers.  

Bolton has been a frequent critic of Trump since leaving the administration, regularly appearing on cable news to comment on national security and foreign policy.  

Why FBI Raided John Bolton’s Home 

In a high-profile development, FBI agents raided Bolton’s Washington, D.C.-area residence in Bethesda, Maryland, at 7 a.m. on Friday, in connection with a national security probe.

A Trump administration official told The Post that the investigation, which involves classified documents, had originally been launched years ago but was reportedly shut down by the Biden administration “for political reasons.”  

In response to the raid, Bolton posted a cryptic message on X:,“NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”  

The inquiry is said to focus on classified material, including content from Bolton’s 2020 book detailing his tenure in the Trump administration.  

How A Book By John Bolton Fueled Controversy With Donald Trump  

Bolton’s book, which revealed numerous national security insights, had been the subject of a legal battle. President Trump attempted to block its publication, arguing that Bolton violated a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) signed during his employment. Despite Trump’s efforts, the book was ultimately published.  

The Justice Department under Trump had opened an inquiry into the book in September 2020. Bolton has since remained publicly critical of Trump’s handling of foreign policy and national security matters.  

Also Read: Who Is John Bolton? FBI Raids His Maryland Home – Details Here

Tags: donald trumpFBI Director Kash Pateljohn boltonus news

Did John Bolton’s Comments On India-Russia Sanctions Push Trump Into Action? FBI Raid Raises Questions

