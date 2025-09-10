Donald Trump Just Approved New Rule for THIS Industry in US – What Should You Know

The Trump administration has announced new rules for pharmaceutical advertising on TV and social media, aiming to make drug ads more transparent and informative for patients. This move could affect billions of dollars in advertising spending each year.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum directing federal health agencies to make drug companies reveal more side effects in their ads and enforce existing rules against misleading promotions. The administration says the goal is to help patients make better-informed decisions about their medications.

Donald Trump’s New Rule: Step Toward Controlling Drug Firms?

The US is one of only two countries, along with New Zealand, where drug companies can advertise directly to consumers. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long pushed to limit such advertising. However, the new rules stop short of banning drug ads entirely.

Even so, stricter rules could affect both drug makers and media companies that earn heavily from these ads. In 2024, pharmaceutical companies spent $10.8 billion on direct-to-consumer advertising, according to MediaRadar. AbbVie and Pfizer were among the biggest spenders. AbbVie alone spent $2 billion promoting drugs like Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which generated over $6.5 billion in revenue for the company in the second quarter of 2025. AbbVie did not comment immediately, and Pfizer declined to comment.

The new rules also involve stronger enforcement of existing laws against misleading advertising. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said the agency is sending about 100 enforcement letters and thousands of warnings to the industry, including online pharmacies that have promoted drugs without mentioning side effects.

How Will This Impact Drug Companies?

Supporters of drug ads argue they encourage patients to talk to doctors about health issues. Critics say the ads mainly promote expensive, brand-name drugs.

A senior administration official said new regulations might require broadcast ads to be longer so they can include all risks and side effects. The aim is not to reduce the number of ads but to ensure patients get complete information. Kennedy told Fox News, “They’re going to have to report all their side effects. In some cases, that might make an ad four minutes long.”

The administration’s push reflects ongoing concern about drug advertising and patient safety, balancing industry interests with the public’s need for clear, honest information about medications.

