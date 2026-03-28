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Home > World News > Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’

Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’

Donald Trump sharply criticized NATO for its lack of support during the Iran conflict, calling it a 'tremendous mistake' and questioning the alliance’s value. He hinted that the United States may rethink its commitment to NATO if allies fail to reciprocate support in future conflicts.

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Last updated: March 28, 2026 10:34:20 IST

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Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’

On Friday (local time), US President Donald Trump harshly attacked NATO, calling its inaction during the Iran war a ‘tremendous mistake’ and casting doubt on the US’s continued commitment to the organization. “I think that NATO made a terrible mistake when they wouldn’t send a small amount of military armament, when they wouldn’t send just even acknowledge what we were doing for the world and taking on Iran,” Trump stated while speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Florida.

Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub?

“War is always risky, you know, a lot of strange things happen in war that are very bad, but I never considered it very risky,” he continued. I am aware that we have the best military in the entire world; no one is even close.” Trump acknowledged that there are “always surprises with war” but claimed he “didn’t think there was a big risk” associated with the battle. He also considered the conflict’s unclear results. “War is a defeat that ought to be won. We lose a lot of wars. You believe that a nation will eradicate someone, but in reality, they end up eradicating themselves. Therefore, it’s always dangerous,” Trump stated. Trump reiterated his criticism, claiming that NATO’s lack of participation in the fight could have long-term effects. However, I believe that the absence of NATO was a grave error. “They simply weren’t present,” he remarked. “It’s going to make a lot of money for the United States because we spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on NATO, hundreds of protecting them,” he continued, emphasising the financial strain on Washington.

What Did Trump Say?

Trump also questioned whether the United States should maintain its customary position within the alliance. And we would have supported them no matter what. But now, given what they’ve done, I suppose we don’t have to be, do we?” he remarked. “If they’re not there for us, why would we be there for them?” he continued. They didn’t support us. Trump unleashed a scathing attack on NATO earlier on Thursday (local time), accusing the group of not supporting the military’s ongoing operations against Iran. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the President called the current war a “test for NATO,” claiming that the US was mostly responsible for the fighting and that the organization had made few contributions. “Very disappointed in NATO, it’s done nothing,” Trump said, adding that foreign partners ought to get involved in a conflict either before or during hostilities rather than after they have already started. The President went on to say that when an ally refuses to provide reciprocal support, the United States regularly offers a security umbrella. “They will never come to our aid, but we will save them. He said, “We don’t need them.” Trump disparagingly referred to British aircraft carriers as “toys compared to what we have” and stated that Washington should avoid getting sucked into a British conflict in an apparent jab at the United Kingdom.

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(With Inputs From ANI)

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Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2iraniran warMilitary Alliance CrisisnatoNATO alliesTrump NATO ClashUS foreign policyUS-Europe relations

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Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’

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Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’

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Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’
Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’
Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’
Did Donald Trump Just Signal A Major Rift With NATO Over Iran War Snub? US President Calls Alliance’s Absence A ‘Tremendous Mistake’

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