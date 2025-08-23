LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Makes Big Move, US To Take 10% Equity Stake In Intel, Know All About It

Donald Trump Makes Big Move, US To Take 10% Equity Stake In Intel, Know All About It

The investment comes from funds linked to the CHIPS and Science Act, a program originally launched under President Joe Biden to boost US chip production.

US to take 10% equity stake in Intel
US to take 10% equity stake in Intel

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 23, 2025 05:54:02 IST

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the US government has taken a 10% stake in Intel. The deal gives Washington 433.3 million shares of non-voting stock worth $11.1 billion, at a discounted price of $20.47 each. With Intel’s shares closing at $24.80 on Friday, the government already shows a paper gain of $1.9 billion.

This move makes the US one of Intel’s largest shareholders at a time when the chipmaker is struggling.

Intel is cutting more than 20,000 jobs after years of leadership changes and losses exceeding $22 billion since 2023.

Trump, who just weeks ago called Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan unfit for the job, praised him on Friday as a “highly respected” leader. Tan, who took charge in March, had faced questions over past business ties to China. But after pledging loyalty to the US and meeting Trump at the White House, he secured the president’s support. 

The investment comes from funds linked to the CHIPS and Science Act, a program originally launched under President Joe Biden to boost US chip production.

Trump’s administration, while criticizing Biden’s policy, is now using those funds to claim ownership in Intel. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said it was “the right move” to ensure taxpayers benefit.

Critics, however, warn the deal could blur the line between government and private business. Some fear companies may feel pressured to buy Intel chips to stay in Trump’s good books. Others worry about political meddling in Intel’s future.

Tags: donald trumpIntelus

