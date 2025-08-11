LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Hides Obama And Bush Portraits Away In White House Stairwell – Social Media Reacts

Donald Trump Hides Obama And Bush Portraits Away In White House Stairwell – Social Media Reacts

US President Donald Trump has ordered the relocation of former Presidents Obama’s and Bush’s portraits from the White House entryway to a seldom-seen staircase. This move breaks traditional protocol of displaying recent presidents prominently during official events. The decision has sparked controversy, with critics labeling it petty and some supporting the change.

Donald Trump moves Obama and Bush portraits from White House entryway to a restricted staircase, stirring public debate and controversy. Photos/X.
Donald Trump moves Obama and Bush portraits from White House entryway to a restricted staircase, stirring public debate and controversy. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 11, 2025 12:40:47 IST

US President Donald Trump has directed that the portraits of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, previously displayed prominently at the White House entryway, be relocated to a less conspicuous area. Alongside these, the portrait of George H.W. Bush has also been moved. According to NBC-affiliate WSAZ, the paintings will now be kept atop a restricted staircase, an area seldom seen by the public.

Where Are the Obama and Bush Portraits Now?

CNN reported, citing sources, that the portraits have been placed at the top of the Grand Staircase. This stairway links the State Floor to the Second Floor of the White House and is only accessible to members of the First Family, Secret Service agents, and select White House and executive residence staff. The relocation means Obama’s portrait is now effectively out of view for visitors.

White House protocol traditionally places portraits of the most recent presidents in prominent positions near the entrance, ensuring visibility during official events and tours. This practice has been bypassed with Trump’s decision, moving Obama’s and the Bushes’ portraits away from public sight.

Barack Obama Portrait  Relocated Recently

This is not the first time Obama’s portrait has been moved. In April, it was shifted across the grand foyer to accommodate Trump’s own portrait, commemorating his survival of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Reports also highlight Trump’s involvement in numerous White House aesthetic decisions, whether major or minor. His recent initiatives include a proposed new \$200 million ballroom, reportedly to be funded out of his own pocket, and the redesign of the Rose Garden.

‘Insecure’ or ‘Well Deserved’? Public Reacts To Obama, Bush Potraits Removal

The decision has sparked controversy, particularly on social media platform X. Critics called Trump “the most insecure president in US history,” condemning the removal as petty.

One user said, “Trump has to be the most insecure president in US history,” while another wrote, “Trump is one of the most insecure presidents in history.”

However, some voiced approval. “Good, very good – where they belong, down the pecking order in history,” one X user remarked about the portraits’ removal.

Tensions Between Donald Trump and Barack Obama

This move comes amid continuing hostilities between Trump and his predecessor. Recently, Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, declared, “It’s time to go after people,” reiterating allegations that Obama and other officials had committed treason. These comments followed a report by Trump’s intelligence director, Tulsi Gabbard, which challenged long-accepted conclusions about Moscow’s interference in the 2016 US election.

The attacks prompted a rare rebuttal from Obama’s post-presidential office. Patrick Rodenbush, an Obama spokesman, stated, “Our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

