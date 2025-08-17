Donald Trump Hints At NATO Article 5-Like Protection For Ukraine: What It Means

US President Donald Trump could extend NATO-like security guarantees to Ukraine, an idea Russia has not ruled out, according to one of Trump’s senior foreign policy officials. The development comes ahead of a crucial meeting in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders.

What Does The NATO Article 5-Like’ Protection Mean?

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to Russia, said to Reuters that Moscow had conceded that Washington could potentially provide Ukraine with NATO-style protection.

Also Read: Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?

“We were able to win the following concession, that the United States could offer Article 5-like protection,” Witkoff told CNN.

“The United States could offer Article 5 protection, which was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that.”

He was referring to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which obliges NATO members to treat an attack against one as an attack against all. Such a security guarantee could be an alternative to full NATO membership, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has firmly opposed.

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were present during Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday, gave a series of interviews on Sunday to outline the discussions.

“We made some progress, we believe, and now we have to follow up on that progress,” Rubio told CNN.

“Ultimately, where this should lead is to a meeting between the three leaders, between Zelenskiy, Putin and President Trump, where we can finalize, but we got to get this thing closer before we get to that point.”

Although Russia continues to oppose any Western military presence in Ukraine, Putin suggested that Kyiv’s security could still be guaranteed.

Speaking alongside Trump after their nearly three-hour-long meeting, Putin said, “I agree with President Trump. He said today that Ukraine’s security must be ensured by all means. Of course, we are ready to work on this.”

What Concessions Did Putin Make During Alaska Meeting With Donald Trump?

Witkoff told Fox News Sunday that Moscow had gone further, agreeing to enshrine into law a guarantee not to seize additional Ukrainian territory after a peace deal.

“The Russians agreed on enshrining legislatively language that would prevent them from – or that they would attest to not attempting to take any more land from Ukraine after a peace deal, where they would attest to not violating any European borders,” Witkoff said.

Any US-backed security guarantees for Ukraine could also involve a direct American commitment, Rubio suggested. This would mark a dramatic shift, given that many Trump-aligned Republicans in the U.S. have long resisted such obligations.

“It would be a very big move by the president, if he were to offer a U.S. commitment to a security guarantee,” Rubio said on Fox News.

“It tells you how badly he wants peace, how much he values peace, that he would be willing to make a concession like that … That’s what we’ll talk about tomorrow.”

On social media, Trump wrote: “BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!” without providing details.

Also Read: From Recognition To Territory and Security: What Putin Wants to End the War in Ukraine