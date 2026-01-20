Donald Trump Rages at Tim Walz, Calls Him a ‘Corrupt Politician’; Labels Minnesota Church Stormers ‘Insurrectionists’

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he watched footage showing agitators storming a church in Minnesota. Calling them “professionals” and “troublemakers,” Trump called for the “insurrectionists” to be thrown in jail or out of the country.

Trump also warned Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar, representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, calling them “corrupt politicians.”

What did Donald Trump say to Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar?

Calling the agitators lunatics, Donald Trump said, “Just watched footage of the Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists. These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act. They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave like lunatics in a certain manner, just like they are doing. They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the country.”

He accused Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar, prominent Democratic politicians from Minnesota, of having a net worth of over $30 million. Tagging them as “corrupt politicians,” Trump called for an investigation into the two Democrats.

“The first to go should be Walz, and Fake Sleazebag Ilhan Omar, who is supposedly worth over $30 Million Dollars, even though she’s never had anything but a Government job. Investigate these Corrupt Politicians, and do it now!”

How the ICE protest in Minnesota flared tensions?

Following the killing of Renee Good, a 37 year old American citizen by an immigration agent, a mob of agitators stormed a church on Sunday, 17 January, in St. Paul, Minnesota, disrupting a worship service. Tensions escalated further after protesters alleged that a pastor inside the church was associated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE.

Soon after the incident, the White House press secretary bluntly said that the US president will not tolerate intimidation and harassment of Christians at their place of worship. She also assured that an investigation into the event has been launched.

In a statement on X, ICE said, “Agitators aren’t just targeting our officers. Now they’re targeting churches, too. They’re going from hotel to hotel, church to church, hunting for federal law enforcement who are risking their lives to protect Americans.”

ICE further blamed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for inciting violence.

“Justice for Renee Good”: protesters chanted at the church in Minnesota

Videos of the protest shared on social media showed protesters chanting, “Justice for Renee Good” and “Who needs justice, we need justice,” as they assembled inside the church and disrupted the service.

Accusing the protesters of “desecrating a house of worship,” the Justice Department said it will investigate them for civil rights violations.

The Pentagon reportedly deployed 1,500 soldiers on standby as anti-ICE protests continue in the state against President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Also Read: What Is Insurrection Act? Why Is Trump Threatening To Use It Over Anti-ICE Protests In Minnesota