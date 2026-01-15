What Is Insurrection Act? Why Is Trump Threatening To Use It Over Anti-ICE Protests In Minnesota

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, a rarely used federal law that allows the president to deploy military forces within the United States, amid escalating anti-ICE protests in Minnesota.

Trump’s warning came as tensions continued to rise in Minneapolis, where the deployment of federal immigration agents has sparked daily confrontations, protests, and violent clashes following a series of shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Trump’s Threat Explained

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump accused Minnesota leaders of failing to maintain law and order.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT,” Trump wrote.

He added that invoking the law would “quickly put an end to the travesty” unfolding in what he described as a “once great State.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened to use the Insurrection Act during periods of civil unrest, including during nationwide protests in previous years, despite opposition from state governors.

What Is the Insurrection Act?

The Insurrection Act of 1807 authorises the US president to deploy active-duty military forces or federalise the National Guard to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, or rebellion when state authorities are unwilling or unable to protect constitutional rights.

The law is considered an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act, which generally prohibits the use of the military for domestic law enforcement. While legal, invoking the Insurrection Act is politically controversial and rarely used in modern US history.

Why Minnesota Is at the Centre of the Crisis

Trump’s threat follows the shooting of a Venezuelan man by a federal immigration officer during a traffic stop in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The incident occurred just a week after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good, a US citizen, further inflaming public anger.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Venezuelan man fled after a traffic stop, crashed into a parked vehicle, and was later involved in a struggle with an officer. DHS said two other individuals attacked the officer with a broomstick and a snow shovel, prompting the officer to fire a defensive shot. The injured man is hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two individuals involved in the alleged attack are in custody.

Protests, Tear Gas and Street Clashes

Following the latest shooting, protests erupted near the scene, with federal officers firing tear gas into crowds. Demonstrators responded by throwing rocks and fireworks. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and ordered crowds to disperse.

While the situation later calmed, demonstrations have become a near-daily occurrence since Good’s killing on January 7. Residents have accused ICE agents of aggressive tactics, including pulling people from vehicles and homes.

Local Leaders Push Back

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the situation “not sustainable,” saying the city was being overwhelmed by a federal force far larger than its own police department.

“This is an impossible situation that our city is presently being put in,” Frey said, adding that the federal presence has “invaded” Minneapolis and frightened residents.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has not yet commented publicly. The Associated Press said it reached out to both the governor’s and the mayor’s offices.

DHS Defends ICE Operations

DHS said ICE has made more than 2,000 arrests in Minnesota since early December as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown and vowed not to scale back enforcement despite growing unrest.

As protests continue and Trump escalates his rhetoric, the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act has reignited debate over the limits of presidential power, federal authority, and the role of the military in civilian law enforcement.

(Included Reuters Inputs)

