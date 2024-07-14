Donald Trump Rally Attack: Did The Simpsons Accurately Predict Assassination Attempt On Former POTUS?

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where a young gunman fired multiple shots, causing an injury to his right ear.

The incident occurred just days before he was scheduled to accept the Republican Party’s nomination for the upcoming presidential election in November.

Following the attack, global leaders condemned the act, and many expressed their views on social media. Several posts speculated about a connection to The Simpsons, an American sitcom known for its uncanny predictions.

Internet Talks About The Simpsons’ Prediction

The Simpsons were wrong about Donald Trump. People are so misguided. Only Allah knows the future. pic.twitter.com/X1lO0k15e0 — Halal Nation ☾⋆ (@HalalNation_) July 14, 2024

The Simpsons prediction ❎

Donald Trump’s supremacy✅ pic.twitter.com/HSnCYSaCNT — Fenil Kothari (@fenilkothari) July 14, 2024

The Simpsons actually predicted Donald Trump’s assassination attempt 😲 pic.twitter.com/om3E2AweMj — H ⚽🔭☠️ (@OrangeMentosSzn) July 13, 2024

Who Tried To Assassinate Former POTUS Donald Trump?

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, has been identified as the gunman responsible for attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

As investigators work to understand the events leading up to the attack, questions arise about the 20-year-old’s background, motives, and any possible connections that might shed light on his actions. Sources indicate that Crooks fired a shot that struck Trump’s ear while positioned on the roof of a manufacturing facility.

Crooks allegedly positioned himself approximately 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, where the presidential campaign event was ongoing.

He was subsequently neutralized by Secret Service snipers, who recovered an AR-style weapon at the scene. Special agents later confirmed on social media that Trump had been safely transported to a local hospital. The FBI has stated that the motive for the assassination attempt remains under investigation.

Reports indicate that Crooks, who was fatally shot by Secret Service agents, hailed from Bethel Park, a small town about 40 miles south of the rally’s location.

