Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > World > Donald Trump Reveals The Real Reason Why He Invited Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir At The White House

Donald Trump Reveals The Real Reason Why He Invited Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir At The White House

Donald Trump meets Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, praises India and Pakistan for avoiding war and urges peaceful diplomacy.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 08:04:40 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

On Wednesday, June 18, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “honoured” to meet Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir at the White House.

Trump thanked Munir for choosing not to enter a military conflict with India and praised both countries for showing restraint.

Trump Applauds India and Pakistan for Avoiding Nuclear Conflict

Trump acknowledged the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said both nations are working on trade deals with the United States.

Trupm revealed the real reason why he invited Asim Munir to The White House saying, “The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending the war. Prime Minister Modi just left a little while ago, and we are working a trade deal with India,”

“Two smart people, two very smart people decided not to continue with the war. Those are two big nuclear powers,” he said. “I was honoured to meet him today.”

Historic White House Lunch Meeting with Asim Munir

The meeting marked the first time a U.S. President formally hosted a Pakistan Army chief for lunch at the White House without any senior civilian officials in attendance. The closed-door engagement highlighted the strategic military ties between the two nations.

Trump also disclosed that he discussed Iran during his meeting with General Munir. “They know Iran very well, better than most,” Trump said. “They’re not happy about anything, and he agreed with me,” he added, without offering specifics on their conversation.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Says Iran Open to Peace Talks

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the national parliament that Iran is willing to resume peace negotiations—on the condition that Israel halts further military actions.

Dar emphasized Pakistan’s longstanding diplomatic goal of encouraging dialogue between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran and Pakistan’s nuclear cooperation has historically drawn global scrutiny. International watchdogs have long accused Pakistani scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan of sharing nuclear technology, including centrifuge designs, with Iran and other nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently spoke with Iran’s president, expressing support in the wake of what he described as “Israel’s unprovoked aggression.” At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sharif urged the international community to take immediate action to end the ongoing conflict.

ALSO READ: Trump Leaves Italy’s Juventus Soccer Club Stunned With A Transphobic Question, Nervous Stare Follows

Tags: asif munirdonald trumplatest world newsthe white house
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation
Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?