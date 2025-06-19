Live Tv
Trump Leaves Italy’s Juventus Soccer Club Stunned With A Transphobic Question, Nervous Stare Follows

Donald Trump hosts the Juventus soccer team at the White House and reignites debate over transgender athletes in women's sports.

Last Updated: June 19, 2025 07:47:07 IST

On Wednesday, June 18, US President Donald Trump hosted members of Italy’s Juventus soccer club in the Oval Office. The team is currently in the U.S. to participate in the Club World Cup, with their next match scheduled against Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Prominent figures joined the visit, including Juventus players Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Juventus coach Igor Tudor, and former club legend Giorgio Chiellini.

The delegation stood alongside Trump during the media interaction.

Trump Questions Team on Women Playing in Men’s Soccer

In a moment that sparked visible discomfort, Trump asked the male team members: “Could a woman make your team, fellas?” The players smiled but remained silent.

Juventus general manager Damien Comolli finally responded, highlighting that Juventus has “a very good women’s team” — the reigning Serie A champions.

Trump Dismisses Mixed Competition: “They Should Be Playing with Women”

Trump responded to Comolli’s comment by stating, “But they should be playing with women,” and noted that Comolli was “being very diplomatic.”

His comments drew awkward glances, as those present chose not to engage further on the topic.

Trump used the opportunity to reiterate his stance on transgender participation in women’s sports. He referenced his executive order that calls for the U.S. Secretary of State to pressure the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to revise eligibility rules based on biological sex, not gender identity or hormone levels.

During a previous signing ceremony in February, Trump urged the IOC to overhaul its policies regarding transgender athletes before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He described the current standards as “absolutely ridiculous.”

Trump’s Order Influences NCAA Policies on Trans Athletes

Following Trump’s directive, the NCAA aligned its eligibility standards to comply. However, LGBTQ advocacy group Athlete Ally estimates that only around 40 of the more than 500,000 NCAA athletes are transgender — a statistic shared by Anna Baeth, the group’s director of research.

A 2023 review published in Sports Medicine found no significant evidence that transgender individuals hold a competitive advantage in athletic performance, challenging arguments used to restrict participation.

Earlier the same day, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for minors, further intensifying debates around transgender rights and medical access in the country.

