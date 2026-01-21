Donald Trump Says US Will ‘Pay Tariffs Back’ If Supreme Court Overturns Levies

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his administration may face significant financial consequences if the Supreme Court rules against his controversial global tariff policies. Trump spoke about the uncertainty surrounding the case as the world watches ahead of the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump Signals Possible Refunds If Tariff Ruling Goes Against Him

At a White House press briefing marking one year since he returned to office, Trump remarked that he is unsure how the Supreme Court will rule on the legality of his sweeping tariff regime. “I don’t know what the Supreme Court is going to do,” Trump said, adding that if the court decides against the tariffs, “we will have to do the best we can in paying back the billions of dollars we have collected.”

The tariffs, imposed on dozens of countries under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), have been defended by Trump as essential for national security and economic leverage. Administration officials say the duties have helped strengthen US industry and contributed to improved economic growth, but critics argue the legal authority for such broad tariffs is shaky without congressional approval.

Legal Battle And Global Trade Tensions

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling on the tariff case, leaving legal uncertainty in place. Lower courts previously found that the administration exceeded its authority, and the case is now being closely watched for its potential economic and diplomatic impacts. Estimates suggest that if the tariffs are overturned, refunds could reach into the hundreds of billions of dollars, a complex administrative challenge.

Trump has defended the tariffs as tools of national security, framing them as part of a broader economic strategy that includes protecting American jobs and countering unfair trade practices. His remarks come as he heads to the World Economic Forum, where he is expected to emphasize his vision for US economic leadership and meet with global business and political leaders.

Broader Context And International Reaction

Trump’s tariff strategy has also fed global trade tensions, particularly with European allies. Proposed tariffs tied to geopolitical disputes, such as over Greenland have drawn strong criticism from EU leaders who warn that unilateral trade measures could damage longstanding alliances.

