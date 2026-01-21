Watch: Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Wink At Each Other From A Distance At WEF Summit, Internet Finds It Cute And Lovely; Why Are They At Davos?

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned heads at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after a light-hearted moment between the two went viral on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from fans worldwide. And yes, netizens find it cute and lovely.

A video circulating online shows Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau exchanging winks and smiles from a distance during a WEF session. The subtle interaction, caught amid the formal setting of the global summit, quickly captured public attention.

A fan who shared the clip on X wrote, “Passing the signals to each other in the middle of the conference… oh they are in love.” The post drew thousands of views within hours.

Social media users flooded the comment section with reactions like “This is so cute,” “They look lovely together,” and “We really won now.” Several others described the moment as “wholesome” and “unexpectedly charming” given the seriousness of the forum.

Why Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Were at Davos

Beyond the viral moment, both Perry and Trudeau were in Davos for serious global engagement.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the summit as a global political figure and speaker, where he delivered a speech emphasising the importance of “soft power” in modern diplomacy. He highlighted how culture, dialogue, and shared values can be as influential as military or economic strength in addressing challenges like climate change, economic inequality, and geopolitical tensions.

Katy Perry accompanied Trudeau as his partner and was seen supporting him during multiple sessions, including at the Female Quotient lounge, where she reportedly slipped in to listen to his address. Her presence added a strong cultural and celebrity dimension to Trudeau’s diplomatic messaging.

Photos of the Couple Holding Hands at WEF Surface

Apart from the wink video, several photographs from the summit show Perry and Trudeau holding hands while leaving a session, further fuelling curiosity around their relationship and their growing appearances together at international platforms.

Their presence stood out not just for their star power but also for blending entertainment and diplomacy at one of the world’s most influential political and economic gatherings.

Katy Perry’s Understated Look at Davos

At her public appearance alongside Trudeau, Katy Perry opted for a toned-down and elegant look, stepping away from her signature bold fashion style.

She was seen wearing a taupe knitted cardigan with a scoop neckline and subtly puffed sleeves, paired with a matching midi skirt, a look many fans described as “graceful” and “effortlessly classy.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Relationship Timeline

Romance rumours surrounding Perry and Trudeau first emerged in July last year when the duo were spotted dining together in Montreal. Soon after, Trudeau was seen attending Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes tour performance in Canada.

Their relationship gained further attention in October after pictures of the two vacationing together off the coast of Santa Barbara surfaced online. Perry later made things Instagram-official in December, sharing pictures from their Japan getaway.

Their Past Relationships

Katy Perry’s romance with Trudeau comes after her split from actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025. The former couple share a daughter, Daisy Dove, and continue to co-parent amicably.

Justin Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They have three children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Celebrity Meets Diplomacy at Davos

The couple’s appearance at Davos highlights the growing intersection of politics, celebrity, and global engagement. While Trudeau’s speech focused on diplomacy and international cooperation, Perry’s presence amplified public interest in his message, reaching audiences far beyond traditional political circles.

As their wink moment continues to trend online, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have once again proven how even the smallest gestures can dominate conversations even at the world’s most serious summit.

