Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that he may impose tariffs on countries that do not support his goal of the United States taking control of Greenland, framing it as a matter of national security. The president did not specify which countries could be targeted. Currently, U.S. tariffs on European Union exports are capped at 15%, with the EU serving as America’s largest trading partner and source of imports.

Trump Links Tariffs To Greenland Acquisition

Speaking during a White House roundtable on rural health care, Trump said, “I may do that for Greenland, too. I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security.”

Trump also referenced a pending Supreme Court case on tariffs, warning that if the court does not rule in the administration’s favor, “It’d be a shame for our country.”

Diplomatic Talks And Rejections

This week, a bipartisan congressional delegation met with leaders from Denmark and Greenland in Copenhagen to discuss the U.S. proposal. Both Danish and Greenlandic officials, along with major U.S. allies, have rejected Trump’s push to acquire the Arctic island.

In recent days, troops from several European countries, including close U.S. allies, have arrived in Greenland, underscoring its growing strategic significance.

National Security And Arctic Strategy

Trump has repeatedly emphasized Greenland’s importance for U.S. national security, citing increased activity from Russia and China in the Arctic and the development of the administration’s “Golden Dome” defense system.

“We really need it. If we don’t go in, Russia is going to go in, and China is going to go in. And there’s not a thing that Denmark can do about it, but we can do everything,” the president said.

While he has not ruled out military action, Trump stated that diplomatic efforts would be easier. Another possible route could be the purchase of Greenland, estimated to cost up to $700 billion, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Ongoing Discussions Between U.S. And Danish Officials

Earlier this week, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Motzfeldt met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

Rasmussen told reporters that while no breakthroughs were made, both sides agreed to continue discussions through a high-level working group.

“It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland. We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom,” Rasmussen said.

ALSO READ: From Throne To Tragedy: Why The Pahlavi Family Suffered Tragic Deaths After Exile From Iran | Explained