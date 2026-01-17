LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that he may impose tariffs on countries that do not support his goal of the United States taking control of Greenland, framing it as a matter of national security. Trump said, “I may do that for Greenland, too. I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security.”

Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland (Photo Credits: X)
Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 17, 2026 00:57:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that he may impose tariffs on countries that do not support his goal of the United States taking control of Greenland, framing it as a matter of national security. The president did not specify which countries could be targeted. Currently, U.S. tariffs on European Union exports are capped at 15%, with the EU serving as America’s largest trading partner and source of imports.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump Links Tariffs To Greenland Acquisition

Speaking during a White House roundtable on rural health care, Trump said, “I may do that for Greenland, too. I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security.”

Trump also referenced a pending Supreme Court case on tariffs, warning that if the court does not rule in the administration’s favor, “It’d be a shame for our country.”

Diplomatic Talks And Rejections

This week, a bipartisan congressional delegation met with leaders from Denmark and Greenland in Copenhagen to discuss the U.S. proposal. Both Danish and Greenlandic officials, along with major U.S. allies, have rejected Trump’s push to acquire the Arctic island.

In recent days, troops from several European countries, including close U.S. allies, have arrived in Greenland, underscoring its growing strategic significance.

National Security And Arctic Strategy

Trump has repeatedly emphasized Greenland’s importance for U.S. national security, citing increased activity from Russia and China in the Arctic and the development of the administration’s “Golden Dome” defense system.

“We really need it. If we don’t go in, Russia is going to go in, and China is going to go in. And there’s not a thing that Denmark can do about it, but we can do everything,” the president said.

While he has not ruled out military action, Trump stated that diplomatic efforts would be easier. Another possible route could be the purchase of Greenland, estimated to cost up to $700 billion, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

Ongoing Discussions Between U.S. And Danish Officials

Earlier this week, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Motzfeldt met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

Rasmussen told reporters that while no breakthroughs were made, both sides agreed to continue discussions through a high-level working group.

“It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland. We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom,” Rasmussen said.

ALSO READ: From Throne To Tragedy: Why The Pahlavi Family Suffered Tragic Deaths After Exile From Iran | Explained

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 12:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Donald Trump GreenlandGreenlandGreenland national securityTrump tariffs threatus

RELATED News

X Down Across US, UK And India: Widespread Outage Leaves Users Unable To Load Timeline Or Posts; How To Fix Issues

Who Is Sukhdeep Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Detained In US Despite Holding A California Licence, What Exactly Happened?

Will Maria Corina Machado Become Venezuela’s President? Opposition Leader Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘There’s A Mission’

Bangladesh Preparing For War? Anti-India Yunus Govt Steps Up Talks To Acquire Deadly Drones, Choppers From Turkey

‘Hindus Being Murdered, Temples Being Burnt’: UK MP Flags Minority Killings In Bangladesh, Also Mentions Purported Rise Of Islamist Forces

LATEST NEWS

Netflix’s ‘Seven Dials’ Brings Agatha Christie To A New Generation | WATCH

MAHA TET Result 2025-26 OUT: Check Out Link, How To Download Final Answer Key PDF And Important Details

Hyundai Creta Rolls Out Massive Discounts After Losing Market Lead | Everything You Need To Know

Lakshya Sen Reflects On Fine Margins After Narrow Defeat: ‘I Needed To Be More Clinical In The Closing Moments’

‘Very Difficult For A Tamil Person To…’ AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Remark Sparks Debate As Musician Opens Up About Prejudice In Bollywood

‘BJP And Mahayuti Are Going To Form 25 Mayors,’ Reveals Devendra Fadnavis After Sweeping Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Scoring A Hundred Is Not Enough, My Coach Taught Me…’: Aman Mokhade Reveals How He Converts Starts Into Big Runs As He Slams 5 Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

‘NDA’s Track Record Struck A Chord,’ Says PM Narendra Modi As Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Body Polls, Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena’s Reign Ends After 28 Years

India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Divisive Agenda’ Over Raising Kashmir Issue At UN, Says, Islamabad ‘Continues To Misuse All Platforms’

Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland
Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland
Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland
Donald Trump Signals Tariffs On Countries Opposing The US Takeover Of Greenland

QUICK LINKS