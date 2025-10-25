Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

President Donald Trump is facing criticism for his interactions with female reporters during a White House press event on October 23, reigniting debates over his behavior toward women. US President hosted a special press roundtable at the White House, featuring law enforcement and administration officials. During the session, Trump fielded questions from reporters and at one point made a comment toward a female journalist that quickly drew attention on social media.

“Yes, red hair. Beautiful red hair,” Trump remarked to a reporter from The Center Square news wire service, who was seated directly in front of him.

The correspondent responded politely, “Thank you. I’ll tell my hairdresser, she’ll love it,” before moving on to questions about the administration’s foreign policy decisions.

"Yes, red hair. Beautiful red hair. Who are you with?"

Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump’s Remarks

While the reporter appeared to take the compliment in stride, social media users expressed outrage over Trump’s approach. One X user commented, “If you’re in the room, you’re getting a beauty rating before a microphone. Journalism deserves respect, not a pageant.”

Other responses were more direct, “Trump is creepy with women.”

Some critics also targeted the reporter, with one posting, “Typical press. She should have told him to f–k off, don’t insult me,” while another joked, “He’s talking about beautiful hair as if he’s ever had a head of it in his whole life.”

Donald Trump’s Awkward Exchange with French Journalist

Trump also engaged in a tense interaction with a female French reporter who asked about Middle East peace efforts and the potential annexation of the West Bank by Israel.

“Could you say that louder, please?” Trump asked after she posed a question regarding Israel’s parliamentary moves. When the reporter repeated her question, Trump turned to Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying, “Will you answer that, please? Because I cannot understand a word she’s saying.”

He then addressed the journalist directly: “Where are you from? You’re from France. Beautiful accent, but we can’t understand what you’re saying.” Eventually, Trump minimized the potential impact of the situation: “Israel’s not gonna do anything with the West Bank, ok? Don’t worry about it. Is that your question? They’re not gonna do anything with the West Bank.”

