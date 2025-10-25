LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Bihar Election 2025 Awadh Assam Express donald trump India vs Australia sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

President Donald Trump faced backlash after making remarks about female reporters’ appearances during a White House press event on October 23. Social media erupted over the comments, questioning his respect for journalists. The exchanges included awkward interactions with both American and French reporters.

Donald Trump criticized for commenting on female reporters’ appearances during White House press event on October 23. Photo: X.
Donald Trump criticized for commenting on female reporters’ appearances during White House press event on October 23. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 25, 2025 18:19:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

President Donald Trump is facing criticism for his interactions with female reporters during a White House press event on October 23, reigniting debates over his behavior toward women. US President hosted a special press roundtable at the White House, featuring law enforcement and administration officials. During the session, Trump fielded questions from reporters and at one point made a comment toward a female journalist that quickly drew attention on social media.

“Yes, red hair. Beautiful red hair,” Trump remarked to a reporter from The Center Square news wire service, who was seated directly in front of him.

The correspondent responded politely, “Thank you. I’ll tell my hairdresser, she’ll love it,” before moving on to questions about the administration’s foreign policy decisions.

You Might Be Interested In

Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump’s Remarks

While the reporter appeared to take the compliment in stride, social media users expressed outrage over Trump’s approach. One X user commented, “If you’re in the room, you’re getting a beauty rating before a microphone. Journalism deserves respect, not a pageant.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Explodes At Benjamin Netanyahu, ‘If He Screws Up Gaza Deal, I’ll F**k Him’, JD Vance Says Israel Insulted Him With West Bank Annexation Vote

Other responses were more direct, “Trump is creepy with women.”

Some critics also targeted the reporter, with one posting, “Typical press. She should have told him to f–k off, don’t insult me,” while another joked, “He’s talking about beautiful hair as if he’s ever had a head of it in his whole life.”

Donald Trump’s Awkward Exchange with French Journalist

Trump also engaged in a tense interaction with a female French reporter who asked about Middle East peace efforts and the potential annexation of the West Bank by Israel.

“Could you say that louder, please?” Trump asked after she posed a question regarding Israel’s parliamentary moves. When the reporter repeated her question, Trump turned to Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying, “Will you answer that, please? Because I cannot understand a word she’s saying.”

He then addressed the journalist directly: “Where are you from? You’re from France. Beautiful accent, but we can’t understand what you’re saying.” Eventually, Trump minimized the potential impact of the situation: “Israel’s not gonna do anything with the West Bank, ok? Don’t worry about it. Is that your question? They’re not gonna do anything with the West Bank.”

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Preparing For War With China? US President Plans New Navy Armada ‘Golden Fleet’ To…

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 6:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-8us newswhite houseWorld news

RELATED News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

New-look Southern California opens season vs. Cal Poly

Grizzlies, Pacers get early test with back-to-back games

Is Donald Trump Preparing For War With China? US President Plans New Navy Armada ‘Golden Fleet’ To…

J-League Standings

LATEST NEWS

'You never know what happens' – Barcelona's Sorg ahead of El Clasico

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

Barcelona's Sorg says team's 'ready for the unexpected' ahead of El Clasico match

Will Bihar Get A Muslim Deputy CM? Tejashwi Yadav Hints Possibility, Slams NDA For…

Indian Railways Viral Video: Man Holds Pee For 24 Hours In Overcrowded Express Coach: ‘I Fear Drinking Water’

US agency asks Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private

Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’
Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’
Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’
Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

QUICK LINKS