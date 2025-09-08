LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At US Open Final: Is His Health Failing?

Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At US Open Final: Is His Health Failing?

President Donald Trump’s appearance at the US Open final caused major delays at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with spectators forced to wait in long lines due to heightened security checks. Cameras captured Trump seemingly dozing off during the men’s singles final, sparking a wave of divided reactions online.

Donald Trump attends US Open final in New York, sparks delays, skips with Melania, and goes viral for dozing off during match. Photos/X.
Donald Trump attends US Open final in New York, sparks delays, skips with Melania, and goes viral for dozing off during match. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 8, 2025 16:00:27 IST

President Donald Trump on Sunday attended the US Open final in New York. However, the President was welcomed at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens while his arrival caused major security delays, with thousands of spectators forced to wait in long lines due to TSA-style checks. The disruption delayed the match by nearly 30 minutes.  

This was his first visit to the US Open since 2015, when he attended alongside his wife, Melania, shortly after launching his presidential campaign. This time, Melania was absent.  

Donald Trump Accompanied By Jared Kushner

Trump watched the men’s singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz from the Rolex box. He was accompanied by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, granddaughter Arabella, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.  

Alcaraz’s four-set victory over Sinner, 2-6, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, appeared to leave the president less than engaged. Cameras captured Trump seemingly dozing off during the match, and the images quickly went viral online.  

“OMG! Look at this image of a comatose Trump at the US Open,” one X user posted.

Another added, “He causes so much inconvenience to players and spectators by going to the match only to fall asleep. So embarrassing. The most unpresidential president of all our presidents.”  

Social Media Divided Over Trump’s Appearance  

While some critics suggested the president’s drowsiness was evidence of poor health, others attributed it to his workload or lack of interest in tennis.  

“What is Trump asleep again? He’s so weak he can’t even enjoy a game!” one person wrote, while another commented, “Life is just seeping out of him, the ground is calling!” A third user noted bluntly: “My God. He looks absolutely terrible.”  

Supporters, however, defended him.

“He’s tired. He works more in one day than most do in a week. He is also at a tennis game. Can it get more boring than that?” one wrote. Another joked: “That’s how all men who play golf look when they have to watch tennis.”  

Also Read: Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo

Tags: donald trump healthdonnald trump US openus open

RELATED News

Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest
Baloch Women Forum condemns execution of three youths in Kech district, warns of escalating violence
Breaking: Israel Approves Gaza Peace Plan Backed by Donald Trump
Nepal: Death toll rises to 14 in Gen Z protests in Kathmandu
"Police are firing on the people, anti-corruption protests being suppressed," says Kathmandu protester

LATEST NEWS

SC to ECI on SIR: Include Aadhaar as 12th document for Voter Identification; Not Proof of Citizenship
Delhi Police busts Pan-India mule account racket kingpin
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Head-to-Head: Dominance, Upsets, and Records – Who Leads the Way?
Top 10 Countries for Immigration in 2025: Where are People Moving?
India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal
Assam House Delhi pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reveals Why His Jersey Number is 77
Shraadh 2025: Avoid These Mistakes At All Cost
Asia Cup 2025: Who’ll Oversee the India vs Pakistan Match? Meet the Umpires and Match Referee
RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS following elevation in BP
Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At US Open Final: Is His Health Failing?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At US Open Final: Is His Health Failing?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At US Open Final: Is His Health Failing?
Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At US Open Final: Is His Health Failing?
Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At US Open Final: Is His Health Failing?
Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At US Open Final: Is His Health Failing?

QUICK LINKS