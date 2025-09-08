Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At US Open Final: Is His Health Failing?

President Donald Trump on Sunday attended the US Open final in New York. However, the President was welcomed at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens while his arrival caused major security delays, with thousands of spectators forced to wait in long lines due to TSA-style checks. The disruption delayed the match by nearly 30 minutes.

This was his first visit to the US Open since 2015, when he attended alongside his wife, Melania, shortly after launching his presidential campaign. This time, Melania was absent.

Donald Trump Accompanied By Jared Kushner

Trump watched the men’s singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz from the Rolex box. He was accompanied by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, granddaughter Arabella, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Alcaraz’s four-set victory over Sinner, 2-6, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, appeared to leave the president less than engaged. Cameras captured Trump seemingly dozing off during the match, and the images quickly went viral online.

“OMG! Look at this image of a comatose Trump at the US Open,” one X user posted.

Another added, “He causes so much inconvenience to players and spectators by going to the match only to fall asleep. So embarrassing. The most unpresidential president of all our presidents.”

Social Media Divided Over Trump’s Appearance

While some critics suggested the president’s drowsiness was evidence of poor health, others attributed it to his workload or lack of interest in tennis.

“What is Trump asleep again? He’s so weak he can’t even enjoy a game!” one person wrote, while another commented, “Life is just seeping out of him, the ground is calling!” A third user noted bluntly: “My God. He looks absolutely terrible.”

Supporters, however, defended him.

“He’s tired. He works more in one day than most do in a week. He is also at a tennis game. Can it get more boring than that?” one wrote. Another joked: “That’s how all men who play golf look when they have to watch tennis.”

