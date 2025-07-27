Former Trump Speechwriter, Fired During First Term, Appointed to Lead US Institute of Peace

The US Institute of Peace (USIP) is once again in the spotlight — this time over the appointment of Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter, as its acting president, The Associated Press reported on Saturday. The move comes as the institute continues to fight for its survival amid a court battle with the Trump administration.

Who Is Darren Beattie?

Beattie, currently serving as under secretary for public diplomacy at the State Department, was fired from his White House post during Trump’s first term after CNN revealed he spoke at a 2016 conference attended by white nationalists. Beattie defended the speech, saying it was non-objectionable.

A former Duke University academic, Beattie also founded a right-wing website that spread conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In October 2024, he posted on social media: “Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work… our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralising competent white men.”

Appointment Sparks Legal, Ethical Backlash

Beattie’s appointment was confirmed by a State Department official, who told the news agency that the USIP board, which includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, had selected him.

“We look forward to seeing him advance President Trump’s America First agenda in this new role,” the official added.

However, George Foote, former counsel for the institute, said, “Beattie’s appointment flies in the face of the values at the core of USIP’s work and is illegal under Judge Howell’s May 19 decision,” as reported by The Associated Press.

Court Battles and Trump’s Dismantling Plans

USIP has been under fire since Trump team moved to dismantle it via executive order in February, as part of his administration’s drive to cut federal workforce. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led briefly by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, had attempted a takeover of USIP’s headquarters, which in turn prompted a legal standoff.

District Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled in May that Trump exceeded his authority in firing the board and acting president. Although USIP briefly regained control, an appeals court later stayed the ruling, forcing the institute to hand back control.

USIP’s legal team says it will continue defending Judge Howell’s decision and aims to restore the organisation’s mission of conflict resolution worldwide.

