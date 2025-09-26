LIVE TV
Has Donald Trump Finalized Plan To Deport Muslim US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar To Somalia Over Charlie Kirk Comments?

Has Donald Trump Finalized Plan To Deport Muslim US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar To Somalia Over Charlie Kirk Comments?

President Trump told reporters he suggested Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud “take back” Rep. Ilhan Omar over her controversial remarks on Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Omar had criticized public admiration for Kirk following his death, calling him “hateful.” Trump’s comment drew laughter from White House officials.

Donald Trump urges Somali President to "take back" Ilhan Omar after her controversial Charlie Kirk remarks; sparks laughter in Oval Office.
Donald Trump urges Somali President to “take back” Ilhan Omar after her controversial Charlie Kirk remarks; sparks laughter in Oval Office. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 26, 2025 12:55:41 IST

President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that he suggested to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that the United States should “take back” Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, following her controversial remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I met the head of Somalia, did you know that?” Trump said in the Oval Office, referencing Omar’s Somali heritage. “And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. And he said, ‘I don’t want her.’”

Trump’s comment, delivered with a sharp tone, drew laughter from Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and other officials present.

Ilhan Omar Criticizes Charlie Kirk After His Assassination

The remarks follow Omar’s statements in the aftermath of Kirk’s death. The Turning Point USA founder, 31, was fatally shot at an outdoor speaking event in Utah on September 10.

Omar publicly criticized the outpouring of admiration for Kirk, describing his rhetoric as “hateful.” Speaking to progressive outlet Zeteo, she said, “There are a lot of people who are talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate. These people are full of s—and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness.”

She later shared a video on X, targeting Democrats and celebrities for “normalizing Kirk” and calling him a “reprehensible human being” and a “stochastic terrorist.”

“I’m not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind, that should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every day,” Omar said.

Ilhan Omar Faces Political and Public Backlash

The remarks prompted Republican lawmakers to react. South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a measure to censure Omar for “celebrating murder,” though the effort failed last week when four House Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the resolution.

High-profile figures outside politics also condemned Omar. Legendary professional golfer Phil Mickelson criticized her statements, calling for her to be “sent back” to Somalia.

“Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon,” Mickelson wrote on X, responding to a video in which Omar referred to Kirk as “Dr. Frankenstein” and said he “was killed by his monster.”

