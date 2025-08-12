LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Takes Unprecedented Federal Control of Washington DC – What the Law Actually Allows

Donald Trump Takes Unprecedented Federal Control of Washington DC – What the Law Actually Allows

President Donald Trump invoked emergency powers to federalise DC's police and deploy National Guard amid crime concerns, in moves that have been enabled by the Home Rule Act. City leaders decried it as unprecedented and unnecessary given improved crime stats. The actions may face legal and political challenges ahead.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 12, 2025 15:44:26 IST

What Happened?

US President Donald Trump on Monday deployed the National Guard and took over command of Washington, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department. Calling the measure necessary for public safety, he declared, “This is liberation day in DC and we are going to take our Capitol back.”

Why It’s Legal, But Unusual

The American Constitution places Washington under Congressional authority, not a state, according to The Associated Press. The Home Rule Act of 1973 granted DC limited local governance, but still allows presidential control in specific emergencies.

Specifically, Section 740 of the Act gives the US president power to assume control of the police for 48 hours, which is extendable for up to 30 days. Monica Hopkins, executive director of the ACLU of Washington, explained while speaking with the US-based news agency that “no president has done so before.”

Trump’s move comes amid a wider dispute over troop deployment as the US President has similarly pushed to federalise forces in Los Angeles, while facing resistance from California officials amid an array of legal challenges.

What City Leaders Say

Mayor Muriel Bowser called the action “unprecedented,” pointing to improved crime metrics. Violent crime is currently at its lowest in 30 years, and carjackings — down 50% in 2024 — are still falling this year, though many arrests involve juveniles, an issue that Trump has criticised, as reported by The Associated Press.

What It Could Mean

It’s still unclear how long Trump intends to maintain control or what the broader impact might be. The latest move, however, means that Congress will retain budgetary and legislative power, and would need to repeal the Home Rule Act to expand federal authority more permanently, a move that is likely to be blocked by Democrats.

Warning that Trump’s Monday announcement could set a dangerous precedent for other US cities, Hopkins reportedly said, “That should alarm everyone, not just in Washington.”

Trump’s federal takeover of DC police and his use of National Guard forces mark a first-of-its-kind assertion of executive power over the nation’s capital. Though legally grounded, it has sparked intense debate over local autonomy, civil rights and executive reach.

