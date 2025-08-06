Donald Trump Targets Russia’s Energy Allies: Which Countries Could Bear the Brunt of Tariffs?

Recently, the US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose increased tariffs on countries that import oil and energy from Russia. Donald Trump believes that the income Russia is generating from export of oil helps to fuel its “war-machine” in Ukraine.

Let’s find out which countries continue to buy oil from Russia.

China, India, the EU, Turkey Are Main Importers of Russian Crude Oil

In 2025, Russia’s fossil fuel exports continue to play a significant role in global energy markets, with China, India, the European Union (EU), and Turkey emerging as primary buyers across crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and pipeline gas. According to recent data, China dominates as the largest purchaser of Russian crude oil, accounting for 47% of exports, followed closely by India at 38%. The EU, despite sanctions, holds a 6% share, primarily through exemptions for pipeline deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline.

For LNG, the EU remains the top buyer, purchasing 50% of Russia’s exports, with France, Belgium, and Spain leading imports. China follows with 21%, and Japan secures 19%, reflecting Russia’s pivot to Asian markets amid Western restrictions. Notably, EU LNG imports have risen, with France’s imports surging 30% month-on-month in December 2024, though some gas is re-exported to Germany.

Pipeline gas exports show the EU at 37%, with Hungary and Slovakia as key importers, followed by China at 29% via the Power of Siberia pipeline, and Turkey at 27% through the TurkStream pipeline. The expiration of a Ukraine transit deal in December 2024 has reduced EU-bound gas flows, pushing Russia to rely on alternative routes like TurkStream.

Russia Earns Substantial Amount by Selling Oil

China’s role as Russia’s largest overall fossil fuel buyer is underscored by its $219.5 billion in purchases since the EU’s 2023 seaborne oil boycott, with crude oil comprising 70% of its imports in 2025. India, leveraging discounted Russian crude, follows with $133.4 billion, while Turkey’s $90.3 billion reflects its growing energy ties. The EU’s continued reliance, despite diversification efforts, highlights challenges in phasing out Russian gas due to infrastructure limitations and unsanctioned LNG.

Russia’s revenues from fossil fuels remain substantial, with crude oil exports earning $153 billion in 2025, bolstered by a “shadow fleet” evading G7 price caps. However, declining gas export volumes signal challenges in redirecting supplies to Asia, particularly as China prioritizes diversified energy sources.

Also Read: Trump Slams India Over Russia Trade, But US Still Imports Uranium, Palladium, Fertilizers – Here’s What The Numbers Say