Donald Trump To Host Pakistan’s Army Chief Asif Munir At White House Days After US Denied Parade Invite

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, during the latter’s official visit to Washington.

The lunch meeting is scheduled for 1:00 PM (local time) on Wednesday, June 18, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, according to the president’s daily agenda.

This announcement comes shortly after the White House had denied earlier reports suggesting Munir was invited to the US Army’s 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14.

Key US Officials to Hold Talks with Munir

During his visit, General Munir is also expected to meet with top American officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to reports from the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, these meetings are part of a larger diplomatic effort to strengthen military cooperation between the two nations.

The timing of Munir’s US visit is significant, as it comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Pakistan, sharing a long land border with Iran, holds strategic value for the United States—particularly if the conflict in the Middle East intensifies and demands a broader regional response.

Islamabad has reportedly shut down its air and land routes with Iran, effectively disrupting cross-border movement and stranding people on both sides.

The closures impact major transit points, including the Gabd-Rimdan border in Gwadar and the Taftan crossing in Chaghi district.

The closure of borders with Iran, which took place on Sunday, is expected to lead to shortages of food and fuel in parts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

These districts often rely on supplies smuggled from Iran for essential commodities. The humanitarian impact could be severe if the standoff persists.

Asim Munir’s First Official Trip to the US as Army Chief

General Munir arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day official visit described as “primarily bilateral in nature.” The purpose of the trip is to reinforce military and strategic ties with the United States.

This marks his first official visit since a significant military standoff with India in April.

General Munir’s trip has triggered backlash among the Pakistani diaspora and political activists in the US. Protesters gathered outside the Four Seasons Hotel and the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, calling for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

The demonstrations were largely led by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Chanting slogans such as “Asim Munir, you are a coward,” “shame on you, mass murderer,” and “Pakistaniyon Ke Kaatil (Killer of Pakistanis),” the protesters accused the Army Chief of suppressing civil liberties and undermining democratic institutions in Pakistan.

This US visit follows heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan in April, triggered by a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Hostilities de-escalated after Pakistan proposed a ceasefire. US President Trump claimed that his administration used trade leverage to facilitate the truce—an assertion India officially denied.