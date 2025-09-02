Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’

US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference on Tuesday, the White House announced recently. The briefing is scheduled for 2 pm in the Oval Office, and will mark Trump’s first interaction with the press in weeks. His absence has fueled speculation about his health, particularly after reports that he has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

For several days, rumours about Trump’s health have spread widely. Over the weekend, Trump was spotted with his grandchildren at his Northern Virginia golf course. He was photographed leaving the White House and later at the club.

The White House has repeatedly said that Trump is in “excellent health.” However, the official announcement of Tuesday’s press conference has triggered speculations. Some critics have suggested that Trump may use the appearance to resign from office.

“Trump to make an Oval Office announcement tomorrow at 2 pm. Is he resigning?” the account Republicans Against Trump posted online.

Others speculated whether Trump would even appear in person or if an announcement might be made by an aide such as JD Vance.

The recent speculations about his health began last week after photos appeared to show swelling in Trump’s ankle and bruises on his hands.

Notably, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruises were caused by frequent handshakes, something that is routine for the President. Still, the explanation has not convinced many.

Notably, the briefing could finally put to rest the rumours about his health.

