LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’

Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’

Trump's absence has fueled speculation about his health, particularly after reports that he has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

Donald Trump. (Image Credit- White House)
Donald Trump. (Image Credit- White House)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 2, 2025 11:29:14 IST

US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference on Tuesday, the White House announced recently. The briefing is scheduled for 2 pm in the Oval Office, and will mark Trump’s first interaction with the press in weeks. His absence has fueled speculation about his health, particularly after reports that he has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

For several days, rumours about Trump’s health have spread widely. Over the weekend, Trump was spotted with his grandchildren at his Northern Virginia golf course. He was photographed leaving the White House and later at the club. 

The White House has repeatedly said that Trump is in “excellent health.” However, the official announcement of Tuesday’s press conference has triggered speculations. Some critics have suggested that Trump may use the appearance to resign from office.

“Trump to make an Oval Office announcement tomorrow at 2 pm. Is he resigning?” the account Republicans Against Trump posted online.

Others speculated whether Trump would even appear in person or if an announcement might be made by an aide such as JD Vance.

The recent speculations about his health began last week after photos appeared to show swelling in Trump’s ankle and bruises on his hands.

Notably, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruises were caused by frequent handshakes, something that is routine for the President. Still, the explanation has not convinced many.

Notably, the briefing could finally put to rest the rumours about his health.

ALSO READ: Hugs, Handshakes And A Car Ride At SCO Summit: Has Donald Trump Pushed India, China, Russia Together?

Tags: donald trumpdonald trump healthdonald trump health rumoursoval office

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’
Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’
Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’
Donald Trump To Make Big Announcement Amid Health Rumours, Netizens Speculate, ‘Is He Stepping Down?’

QUICK LINKS