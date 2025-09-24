WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia

President Donald Trump delivered a 56-minute address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, accusing China and India of being the “primary funders” of the war in Ukraine through continued purchases of Russian oil. He also chastised NATO allies for buying Russian energy despite the ongoing conflict.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy,” Trump told the 193-member assembly, expressing frustration with European partners.

“Think of it – they are funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?” he said, directing some of his strongest remarks toward European nations he accused of hypocrisy. “Europe has to step it up. They can’t be doing what they’re doing. They’re buying oil and gas from Russia while they’re fighting Russia.”

#WATCH | At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), US President Donald Trump says, “…China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. But inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian… pic.twitter.com/Cy2cDhwfg6 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Donald Trump Repeats He Ended India-Pakistan War

The president highlighted what he described as his record of ending conflicts, including an assertion that he helped defuse tensions between India and Pakistan. However, India has consistently rejected this assertion.

“I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help,” Trump said, repeating disputed claims about his role as a global peacemaker while criticizing the UN’s effectiveness.

President Trump Warns of Tariffs Against Russia

Turning to Russia, Trump warned of stronger economic measures if Moscow refuses to end the war in Ukraine.

“In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs which will stop the bloodshed,” he declared, calling on European allies to adopt similar measures.

Although Trump has repeatedly threatened sanctions on Russia, he has yet to implement them.

