LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia

WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia

President Donald Trump accused China and India of funding the Ukraine war by buying Russian oil in a fiery UN speech. He rebuked NATO allies for purchasing Russian energy and repeated his claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict. Trump also threatened sweeping tariffs on Russia if Moscow refuses to negotiate peace.

At the UN, Trump blasts China, India, NATO over Russian oil, repeats India-Pakistan war claim, warns of harsh Russia tariffs. Photo: X.
At the UN, Trump blasts China, India, NATO over Russian oil, repeats India-Pakistan war claim, warns of harsh Russia tariffs. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 24, 2025 03:43:44 IST

President Donald Trump delivered a 56-minute address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, accusing China and India of being the “primary funders” of the war in Ukraine through continued purchases of Russian oil. He also chastised NATO allies for buying Russian energy despite the ongoing conflict.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy,” Trump told the 193-member assembly, expressing frustration with European partners.

“Think of it – they are funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?” he said, directing some of his strongest remarks toward European nations he accused of hypocrisy. “Europe has to step it up. They can’t be doing what they’re doing. They’re buying oil and gas from Russia while they’re fighting Russia.”

Donald Trump Repeats He Ended India-Pakistan War

The president highlighted what he described as his record of ending conflicts, including an assertion that he helped defuse tensions between India and Pakistan. However, India has consistently rejected this assertion.

“I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help,” Trump said, repeating disputed claims about his role as a global peacemaker while criticizing the UN’s effectiveness.

Also Read: Russian President Putin Gives Chilling Nuclear Warning, Warns Of Arms Race As Donald Trump Calls..

President Trump Warns of Tariffs Against Russia

Turning to Russia, Trump warned of stronger economic measures if Moscow refuses to end the war in Ukraine.

“In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs which will stop the bloodshed,” he declared, calling on European allies to adopt similar measures.

Although Trump has repeatedly threatened sanctions on Russia, he has yet to implement them.

Also Read: Trump Ends 7 Wars In 7 Months: Which Are The Unendable Wars That Trump Claims To End ? Includes India Vs Pakistan

Tags: donald trumprussia-ukraine warunited nations

RELATED News

"Yes, I do": Trump agrees NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft in meeting with Zelenskyy
EAM Jaishankar meets DP World chief in New York; connectivity, global trade discussed
Ryan Routh Found Guilty In Shocking Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump At Golf Course
WHO refutes Trump's claim linking paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism
China-India relations "overwhelmingly defined by friendly cooperation": Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong

LATEST NEWS

Niti Aayog report highlights India's rise as innovation hub, charts achievements and challenges
WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia
Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash
"We condemn politicisation of such an issue": West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja on Kolkata waterlogging
71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu
Shilpa Rao has this to say after winning National Film Award for SRK-starrer song 'Chaleya'
'Baywatch' reboot gets greenlight by Fox for 2026-2027 Season
HCLTech to modernise IT infrastructure and transform digital foundation services for Gothenburg-Based manufacturer
Talat, Nawaz hold nerves to inspire Pakistan to crucial victory over Sri Lanka
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Combined Net Worth Will Shock You! Inside The Bollywood Parents-to-Be’s Billion Dollar Empire
WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia
WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia
WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia
WATCH: Donald Trump Makes A Huge Comment Against India And China At UN, Threatens Russia

QUICK LINKS