Trump Ends 7 Wars In 7 Months: Which Are The Unendable Wars That Trump Claims To End ? Includes India Vs Pakistan

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he helped stop the conflict between India and Pakistan. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since returning to office, Trump said he ended seven major global conflicts in just seven months. He included the India-Pakistan ceasefire in the list along with conflicts in Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan. Trump also criticised the UN, saying it failed to live up to its potential.

#WATCH | At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), US President Donald Trump says, “In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel… pic.twitter.com/oOAl564Tw2 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

India dismisses Trump’s remarks on ceasefire

India has consistently denied any third-party role in its dealings with Pakistan. Responding to Trump’s claim, Indian officials made it clear that the ceasefire was a direct bilateral decision.

India’s position remains firm that no outside country played a role in talks with Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs has also stressed in the past that all matters with Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally, without external interference.

Since May 10, President Trump has repeatedly stated that he was involved in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan. He claimed on social media that a “full and immediate” ceasefire was announced after what he described as a “long night” of Washington-led negotiations.

Trump has continued to link the ceasefire to US mediation efforts. His latest remarks at the UN General Assembly again highlighted this claim before world leaders.

India has firmly rejected Trump’s version of events. On May 10, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri explained that the ceasefire agreement happened directly between the two nations. Misri said Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart, and both sides agreed to halt all firing and military activity along the border. India stressed that the decision was mutual and not influenced by any third-party intervention.

