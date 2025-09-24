Donald Trump’s UN Meltdown Triggers Panic Over His Mental Health, US President’s Niece Sounds Alarm

Donald Trump faced sharp criticism from his own family after his contentious speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, with his niece, Mary Trump, describing the address as a “major meltdown” and labeling him a “raving lunatic.” The speech, widely circulated online, has drawn accusations that the president displayed signs of “advanced dementia” while addressing global leaders.

Rambling Remarks and Controversial Claims By Donald Trump

During his address, Trump made a series of contentious and widely disputed statements. He claimed that immigration was destabilizing European nations, called global warming a “hoax,” accused London’s mayor of attempting to impose Sharia law in the UK capital without evidence, and made unsubstantiated claims about his popularity in the polls. He also suggested that the UN operates corruptly.

While repeating the much-disputed claim that he had personally ended seven wars, Trump also complained about an escalator malfunction during his arrival. “I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations,” Trump moaned.

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen, but she’s in great shape. We’re both in good shape,” he added.

US President Mocks World Leaders

At one point, he raged about immigration, saying, “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.” A clip of this comment has since been viewed more than 5 million times on X.

The speech prompted widespread reactions online. US musician and writer Mikel Jollett wrote,”Just spitballing here but it’s probably bad that the entire world can see that the President of the United States has advanced dementia.”

One X user responded, “The hidden danger isn’t just the decline itself, but the power vacuum it creates. Unchecked advisors or foreign powers can exploit such a situation, making decisions without proper oversight. That’s the real threat to global stability.”

Mary Trump Calls Out Donald Trump’s Hypocrisy and Lies

Mary Trump shared her reactions on her YouTube channel. She described the speech as “deeply unhinged” and noted, “He told so many lies that we couldn’t even keep track of all of them. And a lot of what he had to say made no sense whatsoever.” She captioned the thumbnail image for the video “raving lunatic.”

She highlighted a moment when Trump complained about his teleprompter, “I don’t mind making the speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working. I feel very happy to be up here with you nevertheless and that way you can speak more from the heart. I can only say whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble.”

Mary also pointed out the president’s hypocrisy, “Wait a minute, I thought he was very happy to speak to them from his non-existent heart without a teleprompter? I thought only people like Sleepy Joe Biden needed teleprompters? Yeah, well, hypocrisy. On brand.”

